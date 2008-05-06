The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Kotaku Australia Originals: Super GTA IV News Mode Activated

ausglobe_01.jpgDid anything else happen in gaming last month other than Grand Theft Auto IV? Going over our original posts, it's hard to believe otherwise.

But believe we will.

Firstly, Mario Kart Wii debuted, along with its rather pricey plastic wheel "controller". Plans were made to bring a modified Dark Sector to our shores. Except those plans didn't work out. We put together a list of options on how to fight for an R18+ rating for video games, and some dude's girlfriend made us laugh while she tried to play Team Fortress 2.

As for GTA IV? *Deep breath* New Zealand got our edited version, confirmed by the NZ OFLC and a retailer; we got our hands on the Oz OFLC report; the street date was broken; Sony announced a PS3 bundle with the game; NZ was eligible for a Social Club comp, but Australia wasn't; everyone shared details of where they were importing GTA IV from and finally, we heard rumour upon rumour regarding the removed content in our version of GTA IV.

And that, friends, was April.

How To Get Mario Kart Wii For $50

Rockstar Confirms GTA IV Region Locked?

GTA IV Australian Street Date Broken

Turn On Your Xbox 360 with Limited Edition GH III Wii Guitar

Australian Playstation 3 GTA IV Bundle Confirmed

Xbox Arcade + GTA IV + Halo 3 Bundle Coming to Australia May 2

Mario Kart Wii Delayed in New Zealand

New Zealand Eligible for Rockstar Competition, But Not Australia

Guess What We Didn't Find in the OFLC Board Report For GTA IV?

New Zealand OFLC Confirms Its GTA IV Same As Australia's

Rumour: Here's What Rockstar Removed From Australian/NZ GTA IV

Retailer Confirms: NZ GTA IV Same As Australian Version

Tell Us Where You'll Be Buying GTA IV

TrackWork: D&D Combat Tool For Initiatives, HP and More

Rockstar Speaks On Australia GTA IV Edits, R18+ Classification

The Australian Attempts Criticism of R18+ Classification for Video Games

R18+ Classification & Video Games: What You Can Do

GTA IV Bus Roams Sydney, Gangsters Strangely Absent

Girlfriend Plays Team Fortress 2 For The First Time, Apologises For Owning

Australia Will Get Toned Down Dark Sector, Based On Japanese Build

Mario Kart Wii Wheel Will Be $19.95 In Oz, Confirmed By Nintendo

Comments

  • DONAR Guest

    For anyone that needs to know, if you have an Aussie 360 console (PAL)and buy a R copy of GTA IV from the UK (also PAL)?

    Not only does it work perfectly (so much for the region lock rumor) but your game saves will still be 100% compatible.

    Unfortunately, the radio stations still seem to suck.

    0
  • vauxhall Guest

    Donar: It is region locked. It's just that we're in the same region as the UK.

    Anyway, why have you cut a whole state off that map?

    0
  • Rowr Guest

    I own that uk version now. Just came from ebay, took a week but i have it, in the meantime i have been playing an Aus video ezy copy.

    So has anyone figured what the hell was taken out?

    I noticed in a mission i did today that there were blood pools from bodies and also niko had blood stain his shirt when shot, I never noticed this before. But maybe i just never noticed this before, It did stand out to me though.

    0
  • Big Nick Guest

    Logan,

    Are you aware that the AU tag doesn't seem to be working since 23/4? I usually scan the US site throughout the day and then do an AU tag-filter at the end of the day, but the AU-tag filter hasn't picked anything up since before ANZAC Day.

    0
  • Retort Guest

    I'm guessing R* never told us what was cut from our version of gta?

    drinking driving made it thru. constant swearing and blood shed made it thru.

    i heard it was a torture cut scene or something?

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Big Nick: Not sure why it's not working for you Big Nick. Haven't had any other complaints, and it's working fine for me.

    0

