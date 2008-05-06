Kotaku Australia Originals: Super GTA IV News Mode Activated

Did anything else happen in gaming last month other than Grand Theft Auto IV? Going over our original posts, it's hard to believe otherwise.

But believe we will.

Firstly, Mario Kart Wii debuted, along with its rather pricey plastic wheel "controller". Plans were made to bring a modified Dark Sector to our shores. Except those plans didn't work out. We put together a list of options on how to fight for an R18+ rating for video games, and some dude's girlfriend made us laugh while she tried to play Team Fortress 2.

As for GTA IV? *Deep breath* New Zealand got our edited version, confirmed by the NZ OFLC and a retailer; we got our hands on the Oz OFLC report; the street date was broken; Sony announced a PS3 bundle with the game; NZ was eligible for a Social Club comp, but Australia wasn't; everyone shared details of where they were importing GTA IV from and finally, we heard rumour upon rumour regarding the removed content in our version of GTA IV.

And that, friends, was April.

How To Get Mario Kart Wii For $50

Rockstar Confirms GTA IV Region Locked?

GTA IV Australian Street Date Broken

Turn On Your Xbox 360 with Limited Edition GH III Wii Guitar

Australian Playstation 3 GTA IV Bundle Confirmed

Xbox Arcade + GTA IV + Halo 3 Bundle Coming to Australia May 2

Mario Kart Wii Delayed in New Zealand

New Zealand Eligible for Rockstar Competition, But Not Australia

Guess What We Didn't Find in the OFLC Board Report For GTA IV?

New Zealand OFLC Confirms Its GTA IV Same As Australia's

Rumour: Here's What Rockstar Removed From Australian/NZ GTA IV

Retailer Confirms: NZ GTA IV Same As Australian Version

Tell Us Where You'll Be Buying GTA IV

TrackWork: D&D Combat Tool For Initiatives, HP and More

Rockstar Speaks On Australia GTA IV Edits, R18+ Classification

The Australian Attempts Criticism of R18+ Classification for Video Games

R18+ Classification & Video Games: What You Can Do

GTA IV Bus Roams Sydney, Gangsters Strangely Absent

Girlfriend Plays Team Fortress 2 For The First Time, Apologises For Owning

Australia Will Get Toned Down Dark Sector, Based On Japanese Build

Mario Kart Wii Wheel Will Be $19.95 In Oz, Confirmed By Nintendo