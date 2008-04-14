The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wrap-o-matic: Over the Weekend

The Week in Grand Theft Auto IV Because you can't get enough of Rockstar's finest. You just can't.

Originals: The Eyes of Fanboy Are Upon You Stories you may have missed from last week. Even if you didn't miss them, they're worth reading once, twice or several times more.

We Wish This MGS4 Headset Was Real Well, we do have the technology, so I guess it's up to the Gods to decide. And by "Gods" I mean "magic peripheral-building robots".

Here, Here's The Resistance 2 Trailer. Watch It. The title says it all.

