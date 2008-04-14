Wrap-o-matic: Over the Weekend

The Week in Grand Theft Auto IV Because you can't get enough of Rockstar's finest. You just can't.
Originals: The Eyes of Fanboy Are Upon You Stories you may have missed from last week. Even if you didn't miss them, they're worth reading once, twice or several times more.
We Wish This MGS4 Headset Was Real Well, we do have the technology, so I guess it's up to the Gods to decide. And by "Gods" I mean "magic peripheral-building robots".
Here, Here's The Resistance 2 Trailer. Watch It. The title says it all.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink