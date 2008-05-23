Activision Hires Nestle General Manager For Senior VP Position

Want to know how to transform a mundane press release about a new hire into a blazing document of fun and excitement? Just make sure the hiree has had something to do with making sweets and treats! This is exactly what Activision has done, though somehow, I don't think it was entirely intentional... if at all.

The company today announced that Philip Earl, a former general manager of Nestle's Snacks and Confectionary division, will replace 15-year veteran John Watts as senior VP of Activision Asia. I totally see where Activision is coming from. Snacks are fun. So are games. Match made in heaven if you ask me.

I have no doubt Earl has the necessary experience for a senior VP role and will do the publisher proud. Heck, if the man can "led the confectionary business to record growth levels through innovation on key brands such as KitKat, Aero and Club", imagine what he can do with Call of Duty!

