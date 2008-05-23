Activision Hires Nestle General Manager For Senior VP Position

Want to know how to transform a mundane press release about a new hire into a blazing document of fun and excitement? Just make sure the hiree has had something to do with making sweets and treats! This is exactly what Activision has done, though somehow, I don't think it was entirely intentional... if at all.
The company today announced that Philip Earl, a former general manager of Nestle's Snacks and Confectionary division, will replace 15-year veteran John Watts as senior VP of Activision Asia. I totally see where Activision is coming from. Snacks are fun. So are games. Match made in heaven if you ask me.
I have no doubt Earl has the necessary experience for a senior VP role and will do the publisher proud. Heck, if the man can "led the confectionary business to record growth levels through innovation on key brands such as KitKat, Aero and Club", imagine what he can do with Call of Duty!
Hit the jump for the full release.
ACTIVISION NAMES PHILIP EARL SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ASIA PACIFIC PUBLISHING
Santa Monica, CA - May 23, 2008 - Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced the appointment of Philip Earl as Senior Vice President of Activision's Asia Pacific Publishing, where he will drive the company's Asian strategy and growth initiatives.
Mr. Earl's experience in management, sales and operations gives Activision a solid foundation to continue expanding its business in the region. Based in Sydney, Australia, Mr. Earl will report to Brian Hodous, Chief Customer Officer of Activision Publishing.
"We are pleased to welcome a professional of Philip's calibre to Activision," said Brian Hodous. "He brings more than 20 years of experience in international management and sales and will be a tremendous asset as we to continue building our leading position in Asia."
Prior to joining Activision, Mr. Earl held several positions at Nestle including most recently as General Manager of the Australian and New Zealand Confectionery and Snacks Division, where he led the confectionary business to record growth levels through innovation on key brands such as KitKat, Aero and Club. In this role, Mr. Earl was instrumental in the successful acquisition and integration of Uncle Toby's which significantly boosted Nestle's snacks business. Prior to that, he served as the Sales General Manager for the company's Oceania region, where he introduced strategic category marketing across the Nestle divisions and in the process developed strong and innovative customer partnerships.
Mr. Earl will replace John Watts who will be leaving Activision to pursue other interests. Mr. Watts has served as Senior Vice President Activision Asia / Pacific for nearly 15 years, and has been instrumental in expanding the company's publishing footprint in Australia and New Zealand, establishing its publishing offices in Korea and Japan, and managing the company's South East Asian distribution partnerships.
"John Watts has been an integral part of the growth and success of Activision over the last 14 plus years," stated Robert Kotick, Chairman and CEO of Activision "Phil has big shoes to fill, but we are confident in his ability to continue to grow and build our business in the pacific rim."
Brian Hodous paid tribute to Mr. Watts' leadership. "Under John's leadership, Activision grew its presence throughout Asia and today is one of the leading publishers in the region," said Hodous. "He leaves us in a powerful position to continue driving our growth in the region and we thank him for the many contributions he made throughout his tenure at the company."
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision, Inc. is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and leisure products. Founded in 1979, Activision posted net revenues of $US 2.9 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2008.
Activision maintains operations in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, Australia, Japan and South Korea. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com.
