Boring Tuesday? Try Jetpack Brontosaurus

Boring Tuesdays aren't like boring Fridays. With the latter you're only looking to waste a few hours. As for the former... well, there's still three days to occupy.
Jetpack Brontosaurus can help out, regardless of which boring day it is. JB is about a dinosaur. In space. With a jtepack. That's more than enough material for a game methinks. It's in alpha, so don't get upset if you find it doesn't always co-operate. The controls aren't complex - mouse to look around and the keyboard to move. At the very least, it'll make the next ten minutes or so fly by.
Note you'll need to install a third-party app (Unity 3D) to play.
Jetpack Brontosaurus [Official site, thanks Brendan]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink