Dark Sector For Australia: "Not Going To Happen"

A toned-down version of Dark Sector based on the Japanese build? Yes, we could deal with that.

Sadly, it seems this information was more of a plan rather than solid confirmation, as we were led to believe. Digital Extremes, the developer of the game, got back to us recently with this:

We were aware of the Australian banning, it got quite a few headlines over [in the US] . We did make an altered version of Dark Sector for Japan which could easily be updated for Australia but D3 hasn't requested that we do it yet.

AFA Interactive, the local distributor, gave me a call to clarify that the matter is entirely in the hands of D3 and, while it has been working hard with the publisher to bring the game out here, nothing has come of it yet.

Digital Extremes says it doesn't want us to miss out on the game but as far as it knows "it's not going to happen". Australian retailers: 0, overseas stores: 1.