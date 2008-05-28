The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GTA: San Andreas Has Mutants Too

sanand.jpgWe saw proof eariler that Liberty City may have a mutant problem. However, it looks like San Andreas was GTA's Tasmania* a few years before it. If you check out the above picture (larger version after the jump) you'll see the middle gang member has at some point sprouted a fifth finger. That, or he has the world's most awesome thumb.

The photo here was taken from a poster reader Grant picked up during his time at EB Games. Thanks man!

UPDATE: Here's the full image for comparison.

* Sorry to Tassie. It's a great place, lots of trees.Click here for the large version.

Comments

  • vauxhall Guest

    Wrong state for the joke. Everyone knows that South Australia's got the freak quota for Australia covered.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles