Play Guitar Hero, Win An Epiphone SG Guitar

Nothing planned for May 21, live in Victoria and enjoy a bit of Guitar Hero? The Northern Melbourne Institute of TAFE (NMIT) is holding its own GH championships at the Evelyn Hotel in Fitzroy. It's all part of an assessment for the NMIT's Event & Venue Management students.

You can purchase tickets beforehand at $10 a pop, or cough up $12 at the door. If you feel your skills are particularly excellent, $5 will get you into the competition. An Epiphone SG guitar is up for grabs if your jamming proves the most dazzling.

Guitar Hero Championships - GH III Legends of Rock

Melbourne, get ready to ROCK!! 1st year NMIT students studying Event & Venue Management are organising the event of the year! Bringing Rock and Gaming together as one to find the Guitar Hero Champion. The Championships will simply be a battle to find the Hero of all gamers who are obsessed with Guitar Hero III - Legends of Rock.

On May 21st the Evelyn Hotel will see gamers bring their ultimate skills together and fight until the end where the Champion will be named! The students of NMIT are required to put on an event as part of their assessment process and they think this will be an event not to be missed.

Having most students never organised an event from scratch the students decided to go with something they know the community will love. Knowing a lot about gaming being students, the team are very confident that the event will be a crowd pleaser. Up for grabs is and Epiphone SG Special Guitar and heaps of other giveaways, even if your not competing, there might be something in it for you.

The rules for the Championships on the night is simply to have 2 people on stage battling it out and whoever wins goes on to the next round. Then round by round someone will be knocked out and therefore finding a Champion quite easily. There will be 3 levels of competition - Easy, Medium and Hard. And depending on how many compete, we may even pull out the Expert!!!! So even if you don't think you're the best, come and compete in the Easy level and you never know, you could be the Easy Champion!

You can check out all the action leading up to the event via www.myspace.com/ghchamps and you can email them for more info as well on [email protected]

Tickets are available for $10 otherwise $12 door charges apply without tickets on the night and the Competition entry is $5 which you will pay on the night. Tickets can be purchased via paypal, direct debit, mail and by personal pickup. Call Carmel on 0430292637 for more details on tickets!

Guitar Hero Championships - May 21st @ 7.30pm Doors, 8.30pm Competition Start. The Evelyn Hotel, 351 Brunswick St Fitzroy.