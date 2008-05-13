Pop Creator: WiiWare Offers "Far Better" Royalty Split

WiiWare has launched in the States and, as usual, Australia is left sitting on its hands as Americans throw their Wii remotes around in delight. We do have one point to be excited about - Pop, the bubble-exploding game from Balmain-based developer Nnooo! - made it as a debut title for the service.

Nic Watt, creative director over at Nnooo!, has only praise for Nintendo's platform for bite-size games, particularly its economical advantages over conventional distribution mechanisms:

The advantages [of]it are: being able to control the whole of the creation process, owning the IP, being able to distribute straight to the consumer, having a far better royalty split than we would ever get on a disc based title.

Microsoft has pushed XNA and Xbox Live Arcade as the perfect package for independent developers. Could WiiWare be a serious contender for the role? Can any developers provide their two cents?

Nnooo!'s press release for the launch can be found after the jump.