Jobs On Offer At Nnooo, Developer Of Pop

pop_small.jpgAccording to Nnooo creative director Nic Watt, Pop has gone gangbusters in the States. I don't know about you, but hearing that an Aussie developer is doing well overseas makes me all warm and hairy inside. I mean fuzzy. Warm and fuzzy. The game's been so successful that the company is looking to take on more people. Specifically, it could do with a senior engineer and a concept artist/animator.

Currently the developer is working on its next WiiWare title, but hasn't ruled out the possibility of expanding to new platforms.

Nnooo is based in Sydney, so keep this in mind when you drop in your CV.

Jobs [Nnooo]

