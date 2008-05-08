PS3 Metal Gear Solid 4 Bundle Not For Australia

According to this story on Tweaktown, we won't be getting the PS3 MGS4 bundle that was announced back in February.

Tweaktown was right on the money with the details of the GTA IV PS3 pack, so there's a good chance this news is correct also. The story mentions that the GTA IV pack did not do so well here, and theorises that this is the reason we won't be getting an MGS4 one.

UPDATE: Just clarified details of the bundle.

