Terrorists Using Fallout 3 Concept Art?

News.com.au is reporting (though the story is sourced from The Australian via Reuters) that the "computer generated" image of the city that appears above was posted on an "Islamist forum", apparently to show off what Washington DC would look like after a nuke strike. Which I guess is kind of right, seeing as that's exactly what it's supposed to be. It was supplied by SITE, a group that monitors Islamic websites.

Wait a minute...

That's no CG image! That's concept art by Bethesda for Fallout 3. I tell you, those terrorist groups are getting sloppy. They should spend more on artists and less on AK-47s. Stop stealing stuff off Google Images! It's bad!

[Thanks JamesC]