The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Terrorists Using Fallout 3 Concept Art?

news_fall.jpgNews.com.au is reporting (though the story is sourced from The Australian via Reuters) that the "computer generated" image of the city that appears above was posted on an "Islamist forum", apparently to show off what Washington DC would look like after a nuke strike. Which I guess is kind of right, seeing as that's exactly what it's supposed to be. It was supplied by SITE, a group that monitors Islamic websites.

Wait a minute...

That's no CG image! That's concept art by Bethesda for Fallout 3. I tell you, those terrorist groups are getting sloppy. They should spend more on artists and less on AK-47s. Stop stealing stuff off Google Images! It's bad!

[Thanks JamesC]

Comments

  • RagnarokPwnage Guest

    I suppose it could happen, if Al-Qaeda convinced the world to nuke themselves... And if mutants actually could exist. :P

    0
  • Ben Guest

    NOT "washinton" DC!!!

    0
  • Wombat Guest

    I just find this so damn amusing.

    0
  • Bob Guest

    Heh, I saw this when I was at work and was thinking "Hey... wait... isn't that Fallout 3 concept art? No...couldn't be. They wouldn't post that, would they?"

    Thanks for the confirmation o' great ones.

    0
  • nomet Guest

    "Stop stealing stuff off Google Images! It's bad!"

    Hahahhahaha!!!! Like you can talk Kotaku! You're the worst of them all!

    0
  • Xenomorph Guest

    Made the 2nd page of thelondonpaper. Hehe. Caption: "A computer generated image of Washington DC after a nuclear attack. The image was discovered on al-Qaeda affiliated forums, along with discussion on the possibility and risks of a nuclear strike on the West.

    0
  • tsengan Guest

    Wait wait wait. Bethesda are a terrorist cell?

    Everybody panic!

    0
  • Dave Guest

    Al-Queda is in for it now, kill our people, destroy our buildings, BUT DON'T SCREW WITH OUR COPYRIGHTED MATERIAL!!!

    0
  • Rokku Guest

    At least they get free advertisement.

    Next thing you know FBI are dropping by Bethesta offices...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles