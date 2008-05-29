Wii Nintendo Channel Arrives In Australia May 30

That's tomorrow kids (and people somewhat older than kids)! Nintendo just sent us the good news in the form of one of those fancy emails with an even fancier Word doc.

Okay, it's no homebrew channel, but I'm not going to say no to a service that provides product updates, demos, trailers, a game search and ratings facility and downloads for DS.

As an aside: Is it just me or has the Oz branch been more active of late? First there was Club Nintendo and the release of Mario Kart Wii within a reasonable time frame. Then we got Wii Fit before the US and a date for Super Smash Bros. Brawl after months of nothing. Most recently, WiiWare made its local debut. Hopefully Nintendo Australia can keep up the pace.

You'll find the press release for the Nintendo Channel after the jump.

Wii Welcomes Nintendo Channel

Australia, 29 May, 2008 -

Arriving 30 May on Wii™ will be Nintendo Channel, an interactive guide to what's new in the world of Nintendo. Downloadable free of charge via Wii Shop Channel, Nintendo Channel allows you to watch videos, search for games, download game demos to your Nintendo DS® and recommend games you've played.

Watch videos - from trailers, mini-documentaries, TV commercials, product demonstrations and game play videos. When you access Nintendo Channel you can view the latest videos, simply click on the one you want to watch for it to play. More information about the video content will be forthcoming so stay tuned!

Search for games - browse the game guide pages to find information on your favourite Wii and Nintendo DS games. Search by release date, platform, publisher, genre, or by keywords. Once you find the game you're looking for, click on the game's title to find out more detailed information.

DS Download Play - using the DS Download Service, you can download game demos and videos on to your Nintendo DS! Choose a game demo, select 'DS Download Play' on your Nintendo DS, and moments later you'll be playing the latest game demos. Your demos will be playable until the Nintendo DS is turned off.

Recommend games you've played - after you've played a Wii game for over an hour, the Nintendo Channel allows you to rate it. Everybody's opinion counts! Enter your gender and age, rate the game, and recommend if you think it should be played alone or with friends. Results are then graphed and will be published on an ongoing basis to help you find games based on other people's recommendations.

By accessing Nintendo Channel, you will be kept up-to-date on all the latest information for past, present and future games on all Nintendo platforms.

Wii is far more than just a game console; explore the other Wii Channels including, Mii Channel, Everybody Votes Channel, News Channel, Forecast Channel, Wii Shop Channel, Internet Channel, Photo Channel and Mii Contest Channel to discover entertainment and information that the whole family can enjoy.

Visit http://www.nintendo.com/wii/channels for more information on Wii Channels. Visit http://www.nintendo.com/consumer/systems/wii/en_na/channelsNintendo.jsp for detailed information on how to use Nintendo Channel.

Please note that the above URLs are a reference only, and some Australian content may vary from US content.

A compatible internet connection is required to use the Nintendo Channel. Certain features of this channel also require that the Internet Channel be installed on your Wii.