Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

Space Siege Is Full Of Space Win I want Space Siege to be good. Honestly. But having played the Dungeon Siege series, I don't think Gas Powered Games can do RPGs.
Warhammer Online Crafting Exhaustively Explained EA's MMO isn't out for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't be prepared!
Ubidays the Final Round-Up Everything that happened at Ubidays 2008 in Paris, France, plus more.
