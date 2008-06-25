The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Battlefield: Bad Company Hits Australian Shelves Tomorrow

badcompany.jpgEA DiCE has pushed out yet another game as part of its Battlefield franchise - Battlefield: Bad Company. It's set for simultaneous release in Oz and the US on Thursday.

Bad Company represents two firsts for the series - a proper, story-based single player campaign, and release on the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360, with the PC nowhere to be seen. It seems a slap in the face to PC gamers who have religiously bought the Battlefield games in the hopes of decent single player. Them's the breaks I suppose.

Two versions of the game will be available for purchase - the regular and Gold editions. The differences can be found at EA's website.

Full release after the jump.

THE BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE OF THE WINTER HAS ARRIVED!

BATTLEFIELD: BAD COMPANY SHIPS TO RETAIL STORES THIS WEEK

Sydney, Australia. - June 24, 2008 - The gold rush is here! EA Digital Illusions CE AB (DICE), a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) today announced that its highly anticipated winter release, Battlefield: Bad Company™ has shipped to retail stores. The game will land on retail shelves on June 25 in North America and June 26 in Australia. Launching on PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and Xbox 360™ videogame and entertainment system, players will join the 'B' Company, a wayward band of soldiers more interested in the pursuit of gold and personal financial gain than following the rules.

Battlefield: Bad Company delivers a deep single-player campaign loaded with dark humour, intense combat and deafening destruction. Players take on the role of Preston Marlowe, a young soldier whose antics land him in the division with the highest mortality rate alongside other troublemakers Sarge, Haggard and Sweetwater. Players will tackle harsh terrain and fierce enemies with their squad of renegade soldiers as they search for an elusive treasure using dozens of vehicles, weapons and deadly toys all at their disposal for explosive experimentation.

Gamers can also jump online for some intense multiplayer action as players become either an attacker or defender in the Gold Rush multiplayer mode as they protect or destroy crates that hold precious gold and their ticket home. As gamers embark on their quest for financial freedom, they'll experience the same classic Battlefield gameplay including access to numerous vehicles, weapons and open maps as well as the new tactical destruction that only Battlefield: Bad Company can deliver. The popular Conquest mode made famous by the Battlefield franchise will be offered as a free download* later this winter.

Battlefield: Bad Company is developed by Sweden-based developer DICE, www.dice.se. The game is rated M. For more information about the regular and Gold Edition of the game, please visit http://www.battlefield.com or our press web site at http://info.ea.com. * Internet connection required.

Comments

  • Lee Guest

    Its been out since the 24th from EB, im playing it now.

    0
  • HiredMan Guest

    Same, picked it up yesterday. EB received their stock yesterday and broke the street date.

    It's fun

    0
  • ryan Guest

    haha same, its so awesome!
    I live in sydney btw, its in all EB's atm!

    0
  • Leeroybrown Guest

    LOL

    WOW.. EB games around the country released it yesterday...

    It's shit. No clan support every Aussie will get a PING of 300...

    DONT BUY THIS GAME.

    0
  • HiredMan Guest

    JB Are selling it too now :)

    No discernable lag at all when I was playing, players seemed to be about 50/50 Aussies/yanks too.

    0
  • Camb3h Guest

    I've been really digging the demo so I'll be picking it up. Most likely from jb hifi though as they're always cheaper than eb who seem to think its fun to charge obscene amounts (which is actually the RRP =( )

    Playing online has been fine so far for me. A little laggy but not unplayable. It would be nice to have a lower ping but its still fun.

    0
  • Rowr Guest

    obviously thats wrong then.

    because i bought it yesterday also, from harvey norman. Either that or noone gives a hoot about the release date.

    Single player seems pretty ordinary after the first level, i sure hope it picks up. As for the multiplayer i have yet to find a game (out of the ten or so ive played) where i have heard anyone speaking with a mic. Which is kind of depressing so far for a team based game. Hopefully some more people pick it up in the coming days. I suspect im playing with non english speaking countries?

    well im off to play it now.

    0
  • LeeroyrbwonAdsgadfg Guest

    Hired Man, you full of shit if you think this game lags. try choosing multiplayer instead of single player you tard. maybe that is your problem...

    No lag.. bullshit...

    you know every EA server is in the US??

    How the hell is it even theoretically possible to for us to not lag.. let alone physically possible because of distance.. I bet you work for EA...

    0
  • Wilsom Guest

    Those of you have brought this game have not helped yourselves or the greater ANZ playing community.

    DON'T BUY THIS GAME UNTIL THEY BRING SOME LOCAL SERVERS ONLINE.

    The only way to get companies to sit up and listen is when it hits their bottom line.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles