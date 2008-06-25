Battlefield: Bad Company Hits Australian Shelves Tomorrow

EA DiCE has pushed out yet another game as part of its Battlefield franchise - Battlefield: Bad Company. It's set for simultaneous release in Oz and the US on Thursday.

Bad Company represents two firsts for the series - a proper, story-based single player campaign, and release on the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360, with the PC nowhere to be seen. It seems a slap in the face to PC gamers who have religiously bought the Battlefield games in the hopes of decent single player. Them's the breaks I suppose.

Two versions of the game will be available for purchase - the regular and Gold editions. The differences can be found at EA's website.

