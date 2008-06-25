Battlefield: Bad Company Hits Australian Shelves Tomorrow

EA DiCE has pushed out yet another game as part of its Battlefield franchise - Battlefield: Bad Company. It's set for simultaneous release in Oz and the US on Thursday.
Bad Company represents two firsts for the series - a proper, story-based single player campaign, and release on the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360, with the PC nowhere to be seen. It seems a slap in the face to PC gamers who have religiously bought the Battlefield games in the hopes of decent single player. Them's the breaks I suppose.
Two versions of the game will be available for purchase - the regular and Gold editions. The differences can be found at EA's website.
THE BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE OF THE WINTER HAS ARRIVED!
BATTLEFIELD: BAD COMPANY SHIPS TO RETAIL STORES THIS WEEK
Sydney, Australia. - June 24, 2008 - The gold rush is here! EA Digital Illusions CE AB (DICE), a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) today announced that its highly anticipated winter release, Battlefield: Bad Company™ has shipped to retail stores. The game will land on retail shelves on June 25 in North America and June 26 in Australia. Launching on PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and Xbox 360™ videogame and entertainment system, players will join the 'B' Company, a wayward band of soldiers more interested in the pursuit of gold and personal financial gain than following the rules.
Battlefield: Bad Company delivers a deep single-player campaign loaded with dark humour, intense combat and deafening destruction. Players take on the role of Preston Marlowe, a young soldier whose antics land him in the division with the highest mortality rate alongside other troublemakers Sarge, Haggard and Sweetwater. Players will tackle harsh terrain and fierce enemies with their squad of renegade soldiers as they search for an elusive treasure using dozens of vehicles, weapons and deadly toys all at their disposal for explosive experimentation.
Gamers can also jump online for some intense multiplayer action as players become either an attacker or defender in the Gold Rush multiplayer mode as they protect or destroy crates that hold precious gold and their ticket home. As gamers embark on their quest for financial freedom, they'll experience the same classic Battlefield gameplay including access to numerous vehicles, weapons and open maps as well as the new tactical destruction that only Battlefield: Bad Company can deliver. The popular Conquest mode made famous by the Battlefield franchise will be offered as a free download* later this winter.
Battlefield: Bad Company is developed by Sweden-based developer DICE, www.dice.se. The game is rated M. For more information about the regular and Gold Edition of the game, please visit http://www.battlefield.com or our press web site at http://info.ea.com. * Internet connection required.
Its been out since the 24th from EB, im playing it now.