Bored This Weekend? Play Kotaku AU's Wizkill!

wizkill_small.jpgYes, I'm writing a game every week! The first one, Wizkill, was released yesterday. It's a tiny download - about 40K - so don't be afraid to give it a go and post your scores! We've already had one winner, why not be the next one? Hey, why not take this opportunity to suggest ideas for new games? I've already started on something, but I'm definitely taking down stuff for other weeks.

Comments

  • Alchemist Guest

    This game is AWESOME~!

    More so I can procrastinate revising for my exams :D

    0
  • Marvo Guest

    Why does it look like a Ripoff of Ancient Domains of Mystery(ADOM)?

    Havent played it yet but I'll give it a shot

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Marvo: Technically, ADOM is a "rip-off" of Nethack, which is a "rip-off" of Rogue. Look up "roguelike", you'll see there's an entire genre full of these games.

    0

