Yes, I'm writing a game every week! The first one, Wizkill, was released yesterday. It's a tiny download - about 40K - so don't be afraid to give it a go and post your scores! We've already had one winner, why not be the next one? Hey, why not take this opportunity to suggest ideas for new games? I've already started on something, but I'm definitely taking down stuff for other weeks.
Bored This Weekend? Play Kotaku AU's Wizkill!
This game is AWESOME~!
More so I can procrastinate revising for my exams :D