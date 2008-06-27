Get Super Smash Bros. Brawl On The Cheap

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

ssbb_top.jpgThat crazy guy Anthony from EcoGamer has once again come up with the goods. This time round it's the lowest prices for Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Brawl. If you haven't picked it up yet, and aren't afraid of the problems that might crop up, hit the jump for a list of retailers and how much they're selling the game for.Taken from Super Smash Bros Brawl Price Round-Up. Thanks Anthony!

Price List: Toys 'R' Us - $76.99 with $10 gift voucher for preorders (cannot be used on SSBB) Kmart - $77 JB Hi-Fi - $79 Target - $79.95 Big W - $88.84 (lowest price guaranteed) Dick Smith Electronics and Power House - $94.76 GAME - $99.95 with free Classic Controller for preorders

Trade In Deals: JB Hi-Fi - Trade in 2 Wii games get SSBB free (exclusion list) GAME - Trade in 3 Wii games get SSBB free (exclusion list) EB Games - Trade in 3 Wii games get SSBB free (exclusions apply)

Recommended Trade Bait: Check out bargain bins across all stores! Try Harvey Norman, Toys 'R' Us, Myer, Domayne, Joyce Mayne, David Jones, GAME and many other places that have independent bargain bins.

At JB Hi-Fi for $10: Mercury Meltdown Revolution (excluded at JB Hi-Fi) At Big W for $20: Happy Feet, FarCry Vengence, Golden Compass, Billy's Mansion, Metal Slug Anthology, Prince of Persia Rival Swords and Open Season Finished At EB Games for $24.92: The DIG Island preowned and Kawasakii Quad Bikes At EB Games for $29.92: The DOG Island, Carnival Games preowned and Pirates of the Caribbean: At Worlds End preowned At Dick Smith for $30: Ice Age 2 and Open Season

Comments

  • Lil_AzZa Guest

    Big W is actually Selling for 76.84 not 88.84. I bought it from there today.

    0
  • Mara Guest

    Gametraders at Marion have heaps of Wii games for $29.95 that arent on JB's exclusion list, so you can pretty much get Brawl for $60

    0

