The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Highest Altitude LAN Game Of Counter-Strike Ever Played?

cs_airbus.jpgTime to kill flying to Computex in Taipei? Being cradled in the comfort of an Airbus A380? Why not whip out a notebook and blast away terrorists in a multiplayer game of Counter-Strike?

The above photo shows Josh Collins (tech writer for Atomic, who I bossed around during my last couple of months as editor), Nick Ross (editor, PC Authority) and an Atomic sales girl doing just that. Maybe not the most politically correct thing to do on a plane, but hey, I wouldn't stop them.

Atomic fights aircraft terrorism [Atomic]

Comments

  • Codeninja Guest

    @Fairplay

    Nah, they were just playing CT, but they got into the game real hard and started yelling to each other "THE BOMB'S AT B" Not exactly a cool thing to say on a plane.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles