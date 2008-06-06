Highest Altitude LAN Game Of Counter-Strike Ever Played?

Time to kill flying to Computex in Taipei? Being cradled in the comfort of an Airbus A380? Why not whip out a notebook and blast away terrorists in a multiplayer game of Counter-Strike?

The above photo shows Josh Collins (tech writer for Atomic, who I bossed around during my last couple of months as editor), Nick Ross (editor, PC Authority) and an Atomic sales girl doing just that. Maybe not the most politically correct thing to do on a plane, but hey, I wouldn't stop them.

Atomic fights aircraft terrorism [Atomic]