Tweaking Mass Effect PC

Mass Effect not running as well as you'd like it to? Your PC crying out in pain against the flood of polygons and normal maps? Never fear, TweakGuides has written up a couple of fancy HTML pages packed full of tips to get the most from Bioware's role-playing title. Not all of us can afford top-of-the-line gear for our systems, so it's nice to know there's someone out there looking out for the hardware-challenged.

Mass Effect is built on Epic's Unreal Engine 3, so don't be surprised if the tweaks resemble something you'd apply to Unreal Tournament III.

Mass Effect Tweak Guide [TweakGuides]