The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Tweaking Mass Effect PC

me_1.jpgMass Effect not running as well as you'd like it to? Your PC crying out in pain against the flood of polygons and normal maps? Never fear, TweakGuides has written up a couple of fancy HTML pages packed full of tips to get the most from Bioware's role-playing title. Not all of us can afford top-of-the-line gear for our systems, so it's nice to know there's someone out there looking out for the hardware-challenged.

Mass Effect is built on Epic's Unreal Engine 3, so don't be surprised if the tweaks resemble something you'd apply to Unreal Tournament III.

Mass Effect Tweak Guide [TweakGuides]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles