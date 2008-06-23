The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

Complete Set List for Guitar Hero: Aerosmith Revealed It's music to our ears. Too early for a bad pun?

The Gamesman: 100% Kiwi Pwned EB Games puts the smooth moves on the Gamesman in NZ.

Rumour: Infinity Ward Working on Sci-Fi Title Call of Duty 4 In Space? Probably not.

Kotaku Originals: Power to the Paper Trail Stories you may have missed during the week. Important, ground-breaking stuff. Really.

Tomb Raider Underworld Gets Web Site, Release Date Lara gets ready for yet another outing.

