Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Spore $US 80 Edition Announced I like the idea of a special edition, but it scares me to think how much it'll cost in Australia if it's $US 80...

Three More Battlefield Games Coming (One For Korea) Three? Bad Company and Heroes not enough? I guess not.

Kids Using Internet To Buy 18-Rated Games And I can tell you that kids are probably doing the same thing here too. Now, about that R18 rating...