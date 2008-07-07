Manhunt 2 Deemed 'Objectionable', Banned By NZ OFLC

NZGamer sends word that Rockstar's Manhunt 2 has been refused classification by NZ's ratings board. Like Australia, this means the game cannot be legally sold in, or imported into, the country.

However, unlike Australia, the NZ OFLC has a detailed breakdown of exactly why the game didn't meet its standards for an M or R rating:

The computer game Manhunt 2 was classified on 12 June 2008 by the Office of Film and Literature Classification as objectionable due to the manner in which it depicts and deals with matters of sex, horror, cruelty and violence.

And that's just a small sample of what's available. In fact, there's a freaking 12-page PDF packed full of reasons for the ban.

I have to ask: why can't the Australian OFLC have info like this accessible to the public? I know our classification system is backward-arse, but the NZ OFLC makes the Oz one look lazy, half-arsed and just plain shit.

Manhunt 2 [Office of Film and Literature Classification NZ, via NZGamer]