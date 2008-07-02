Reader Michael sent us this humorous snippet from Prima's guide for Super Smash Bros. Brawl. As you can see, the text on the page for Sonic describes Super Sonic as a "mighty god". Sonic is quite the hedgehog, and his "super" form no doubt impressive, but a god? That's a stretch, even for the most diehard Sega fanatic.
Super Sonic Is A God?
Comments
I'M BLIIIIIIIIIIIIIND ;-P Oops...
But maybe he actually BECOMES a god/God (don't say that during World Youth Day though!) in the game; they can make him what they want really, but a surprise that an old 'foe' would become deified on a Nintendo title.
Maybe Super Sonic to match Super Mario, but I don't remember the latter ever being referred to as divine, except maybe at the height of some fanboi's salivations...
Sonic the All Powerful indeed ;-)
... except that the preceding line seems to suggest that it's only after collecting the seven Chaos Emeralds, Sonic "transforms into the mighty god Super Sonic", so it's not really plain ol Sonic being referred to as a god, but his powered-up incarnation.