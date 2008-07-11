Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wah! Game news overload. With E3 2008 in full swing, things are only going to get more hectic...

Activision Left The ESA Because, Well, They're Just Too Damn Big It's as good an excuse as any!

Mirror's Edge Impressions, New Screens and Trailer Is it too real, or not real enough? All I know is it's like looking into a mirror. Har, har.

The Ultimate Guide to iPhone Games It really is the ultimate guide. In fact it's so ultimate, it's awesome.

Rare Denies X-Waggle Rumour, Chastises Kotaku Comments Don't get mad Rare, it'll only make you look silly when the rumour is confirmed.

