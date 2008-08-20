Atari Brings Dragon Ball: Origins DS To Australia & NZ

Yes, yes, Japan will have it in September, but we'll be able to get our super-crazy-power attacks on sometime in December. Actually, that's about four and a bit months away, which will seem like eternity for hardcore fans.

If you're not familiar with the game, the player controls Goku and must gather seven dragon balls (which means three pissed-off dragons and one somewhat-pissed dragon). Attacks and moves are performed by drawing lines and shapes on-screen using the stylus. Press release follows.

RELIVE ORIGINAL DRAGON BALL ADVENTURES WITH 'DRAGON BALL: ORIGINS' ON NINTENDO DS

Innovative Action-Adventure Gameplay of NAMCO BANDAI Games' Newest Chapter in the Dragon Ball Saga for DS Comes to Australia & New Zealand in December 2008

Wednesday 20th August 2008 - The Dragon Ball bounces back with the announcement that Atari is bringing NAMCO BANDAI Games' Dragon Ball: Origins for Nintendo DS™ to Australian and New Zealand shores in December 2008. Developed by NAMCO BANDAI Games Inc., Dragon Ball: Origins takes players back to the original Dragon Ball series and around the world for a thrilling action-adventure game with innovative touch pad controls.

The single player game follows Goku and his clever sidekick Bulma as they travel the world overcoming enemies and obstacles to collect the 7 Dragon Balls. In the shoes of Goku, the player must protect Bulma from incoming enemy attacks using special skills, such as fighting with his power pole, or unleashing a kamehameha. Combined with Bulma's ability to invent machines and weapons, the intrepid pair make a formidable team able to defeat even the strongest enemies or trickiest of obstacles.

The innovative controls mean the player uses only the touch pad to control Goku. Players must draw lines or shapes to direct the character and control the action by tapping on the screen, for example a double tap on Goku followed by tapping on the Ka-me-ha-me-ha letters unleashes his devastating signature move.

Goku can perfect his skills by gaining experience through defeating strong enemies. Goku's power pole helps him and Bulma not only in the battle but also in solving puzzles throughout the game. For extra Dragon Ball fun, hunt down and collect the many virtual figurines hidden in the game world which can then be swapped and traded with friends via the wireless connection to get the full collection.

Dragon Ball: Origins pulls no punches in terms of graphics with both screens displaying vibrant 3D visuals, and with the lively, fun humour of Dragon Ball present throughout the game, fans will be able to immerse themselves completely in the spectacular universe.