Tributes Pour In After Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama’s Passing

Late last night, the world discovered that it lost one of its giants. Akira Toriyama, the creator of the Dragon Ball series and renowned character designer on games such as Chrono Trigger and Dragon Quest, passed away at 68 from a subdural hematoma on March 1. In the time since his passing was announced, people the world over have been sharing odes to Toriyama’s generational work and anecdotes that have resonated with them over the years, including peers such as One Piece and Naruto creators, Eiichiro Oda and Masashi Kishimoto.

For my part, Toriyama was the first artist to ever teach me what “cool” meant. Trunks, a character from Dragon Ball Z that heralds from the future and carries a sword, was my working definition of cool throughout my childhood. The Dragon Ball series has been a staple in my household for about as long as I can remember. The sights and sounds of Goku’s Super Saiyan 3 transformation are burned into my brain from the sheer amount of times my brother would revisit it on YouTube. My cousins and I would watch the Spanish dubs every Saturday morning when I would visit the Dominican Republic. Games based on the series have always been a part of my life, from the GameBoy’s Legacy of Goku series to the oft-forgotten DS Dragon Ball Origins titles. And of course, I don’t think I would be the same person without the opening of Dragon Ball Z Budokai 3.

It’s safe to say that Toriyama meant more to us than we could ever put sufficient words to, but that hasn’t stopped many from trying.

Akira Toriyama wrote this message for his two children, Sasuke and Kikka, hidden in one of Chrono Trigger’s endings. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/2Ig5X0pC9M — Rebecca Stone (Taylor’s Version) (@forestminish) March 8, 2024

Behold, the greatest character design of all time. I am not joking. pic.twitter.com/lqmOzOz8xE — Haus of Decline (@hausofdecline) March 8, 2024

guy makes a comic where he names everyone after vegetables and underpants and everything is jokes but he’s so unbelievably powerful that it changes the world, creates multiple genres, touches billions of lives, and that’s just ONE of the half-dozen world-changing things he’s done — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) March 8, 2024

My intro to Toriyama was Dragon Warrior for the NES and I drew and redrew and redrew these guys. Even in chunky little pixel form they had so much personality and energy. pic.twitter.com/Qmy5XrBk5h — 10,000 Motivated Rats (@bombsfall) March 8, 2024

devastated to see toriyama pass far younger than he should have…. an absolute legend that created so many iconic worlds. for a lot of people that’s dragon quest or dragonball, but his art direction on chrono trigger is everything to me & im so sad pic.twitter.com/iSS44yUVe8 — lena raine is elsewhere (@kuraine) March 8, 2024

Rest In Peace, Akira Toriyama. pic.twitter.com/LrKLnzW318 — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) March 8, 2024

He was so real for this (Rest in Peace, Toriyama, thank you for everything) pic.twitter.com/Ee8Zq1GXQG — Brerp (@Bran_the_Onion) March 8, 2024

how do you make Dr. Slump, making a gorillion dollars off of its massive success, then do Dragon Quest, do Dragon Ball, do fuckin Chrono Trigger, all in one lifetime the man was operating on masterpiece levels that could potentially go unchallenged for lifetimes — Emily (@SpaceQueenEmily) March 8, 2024

RIP to a dude who shifted gears from drawing gag comics to riffing on wuxia/pro wrestling, and did it so well he *irreversibly altered at least three mediums for the next 40 years* — zoda coo (@zodacle) March 8, 2024

RIP Akira Toriyama. you were so good at drawing fits man. the best to ever do it pic.twitter.com/nRymCjMr7F — Keifer (@DannyVegito) March 8, 2024

he was everywhere pic.twitter.com/LhxeEUBEwx — Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) March 8, 2024

Masako Nozawa-san has released her comment on Toriyama’s passing: “I don’t want to believe it. My head is empty because I don’t want to think about it.

Even so, every time I see Goku, I remember what Toriyama Sensei said to me, ‘You will take care of Goku, won’t you?’

I… pic.twitter.com/Y5zEB58bVC — Hype (@DbsHype) March 8, 2024

Akira Toriyama and his son Sasuke playing Dragon Quest in the late 1980s. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/oXE5HoULPa — Bruno de Figueiredo (@dieubussy) March 8, 2024

The Mexican government ignored a cease and desist letter from the Japanese government because they were organizing massive watch parties for Goku v Jiren. https://t.co/FlAz3bD8PA — yehu’s hunting Monsters🕎 (@comicyehu) March 8, 2024

Akira Toriyama heavily influenced Ken Sugimori’s art style, which you can easily see in early Pokemon illustrations. Toriyama’s influence on gaming extends far beyond just games he personally worked on. pic.twitter.com/yNajM5amDl — Tokyo Game Life (@TokyoGameLife) March 8, 2024

We are deeply shocked and saddened to share the news of Akira Toriyama’s passing on 1 March 2024. We extend our deepest condolences for the passing of Mr Toriyama, as well as our heartfelt gratitude and respect for all his great works and achievements throughout his life. He… — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) March 8, 2024

The outpouring of love the #FFXIV community is showing Akira Toriyama right now is beautiful to see. Across multiple worlds, people are gathering in Ul’dah, home of the Pugilist guild, to pay tribute. So many #DragonBall cosplays, Slime hats and bards playing songs from the anime pic.twitter.com/DZkqUEZQhh — Ajay (animeajay.bsky.social) (@AnimeAjay) March 8, 2024

This Japanese commercial for DBZ Kakarot sums it up. An adult salaryman sees some boys playing pretend DBZ, picks up the game, and gets flashbacks to being a dumb kid who wants to be Goku. https://t.co/aTKWC6Mg2y pic.twitter.com/ur4t7Wr3Q9 — Jurge Cruz-Alvarez ➡️ GDC 🐧👻🐴 (@jcruzalvarez26) March 8, 2024

Please rise for the singing of our National Anthem. https://t.co/i70UpMGu6Y — the catalyst. | 👺 (@scoreswayzeTV) March 8, 2024

It’s impossible to deny the influence of Toriyama’s work, whether it was in games, manga, or anime. In his time here, he moved the world in ways I can’t even begin to fathom. Thank you for everything, Toriyama-san.