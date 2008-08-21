Video Ezy Now Does Game Preorders, Imports?

This info comes in via tipster Raze35, who reports that the Video Ezy in Tuart Hill, WA, is not only taking preorders for new games, but doing so competitively. For example, it's doing Fable 2 for $99.95 and Too Human and Force Unleashed for $89. Apparently, you can even pick up preowned copies of GTA IV for $39.95. There's also mention that some preorders include posters and other tidbits.

Apparently the store will be importing titles such as Rock Band for sale and rental.

This improved focus on games may be unique to the Tuart Hill VE, as it recently changed owners. So let us know if your local VE is doing something similar!