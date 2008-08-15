Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

EA To Publish New IP Title From Epic How does Mares of Law sound?

Braid Review: Time, Time, Time, See What You've Done To Me? Platform games have never been this deep, man.

Wings: Original Recipe Or Extra Crispy? What's NCSoft got cooking in the MMO pot that's so hot and spicy?

Fallout 3 Vault Boy Puppets!!! Just curious... is there a censored puppet for Australia?