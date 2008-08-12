Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Fallout 3 Cleared For Australian Release Edited, classified and coming to a store near you.
Diablo III to be Gender Neutral Mmm... female barbarians...
Midway Confirms Lay-Offs, Cancellation of Austin Project I'm surprised Midway's lasted this long without cutbacks.
Strong Bad's Cool Game For Attractive People: Homestar Ruiner Review Are you attractive or cool enough for Strong Bad? Find out here.
Halo 3 Beats Out GTA IV, Portal, Wii Fit For Edge Innovation Award Halo 3 and innovation? Surely that's an oxymoron?
Braben: Elite 4 Coming To Consoles I'll believe it when I see it, Braben.
