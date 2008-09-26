Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

25,000 LittleBigPlanet Beta Keys To Flood The Internet So many? Go take your shot if you can't wait for launch!

City Of Heroes Mission Creator Somewhat Delayed Isn't CoH really at its best when you're just making cool new toons?

Thompson Responds To Disbarment Jack Thompson Disbarred It's so hard to feel bad for the guy. Because it's so awesome, and he's... Jack Thompson.

Bungie Secret Game is a 'New Halo 3 Campaign Experience' Halo teaser campaigns have been good, but I'll wait for some substance on this round.

Burnout Trophies Are Go, But Not Backwards Doh! Now you have to go and really earn these things!

Mirror's Edge To Inspire Future Battlefield Games Parcour meets Battlefield? Man, I'd love to see those elite units.

Here's Why There Are Fewer PSP Games Today Word is, flood of unannounced big name titles arriving 2009.

