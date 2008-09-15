Animal Crossing City Folk Given Pointless Australian Renaming

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Great, another unnecessary name change for a Nintendo game in Australia! Earlier this year, Advance Wars: Days of Ruin was renamed Advance Wars: Dark Conflict down under, for no reason. Now, Animal Crossing: City Folk is getting the same treatment! The game's listing on the Office of Film & Literature Classification has it titled Animal Crossing: Let's Go To The City. Maybe "City Folk" sounded too American for Nintendo Australia. Maybe it sounded too much like "City Fuck" for the trigger-happy classification board. Who knows. We certainly don't.

  • purplesfinx @Lord Adam\PurpleSfinx

    When it's a bad game, sure, I can understand. But when it's supposed to be one of these holy franchises platform debut, I can't help but facepalm at the people who want to split its reputation. How much with the game be Googled now? Not as much. At least under one name. How much American promotional material will Australians see now? Alot less. How confused will we be when we decide to make an educated almost-impulse buy from word of mouth? Very.

    0
