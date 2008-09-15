Animal Crossing City Folk Given Pointless Australian Renaming

Great, another unnecessary name change for a Nintendo game in Australia! Earlier this year, Advance Wars: Days of Ruin was renamed Advance Wars: Dark Conflict down under, for no reason. Now, Animal Crossing: City Folk is getting the same treatment! The game's listing on the Office of Film & Literature Classification has it titled Animal Crossing: Let's Go To The City. Maybe "City Folk" sounded too American for Nintendo Australia. Maybe it sounded too much like "City Fuck" for the trigger-happy classification board. Who knows. We certainly don't.

OFLC [via Go Nintendo]