Two more TV quickies, if you're eager to see all your faves on the small screen. Along with the Harmonix appearance, Richard Garriott is schedule to appear on The Colbert Report on Wednesday night (so today our time). Colbert is apparently now participating in Garriott's Operation Immortality, so no doubt that will be a feature of the discussion. Meanwhile, fan favourite Jack Thompson is set to appear one place he won't be walking away a winner: Penn & Teller's Bullshit! Of all the places you can go to get your ass handed to you in an interview situation, that must be the worst. Doesn't stop self-righteous wankers from continuing to appear... they always think they have ironclad arguments that even Bullshit! can't dispel. No exact timing on when that one will air. Richard Garriott to appear on The Colbert Report [Massively] Jack Thompson to Appear on Showtime's Penn & Teller: Bullshit! [Game Politics]
Gaming TV: Garriott on Colbert, Thompson on Bullshit!
