The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

(My Last) Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

egames_mario_small.jpg Well, today's my last day as editor of Kotaku Australia. Which means, oddly enough, this is my last morning wrap. Thanks for putting up with me folks; I hope I was able to both entertain and inform, or even just one of those. Though probably the latter, really, with a bit of the former for spice.

Noooooo! George Lucas Involved With Force Unleashed Plot Please find him another crappy movie project before someone gets hurt.

Diablo III Will Have Its Own 'Unique' Battle.net Needs People play Diablo II like a ghetto MMO, so I can only imagine the demands the third instalment will vomit on Blizzard's multiplayer service.

More Creepy Game Characters Kirby, like you've never seen it.

Uwe Boll Bitches About Movie Industry, Has Action Plan Oh, not this crap again.

Comments

  • HotDamn! Guest

    All the best Logan.

    Thnks fr th Mmrs!

    0
  • wandrew Guest

    Best of luck with the new job. Hopefully they'll get someone as good as you to continue this good work!

    0
  • dartmerc Guest

    Thanks for your hard work dude,
    it's been informative and awesome.

    0
  • Glenn Guest

    Good luck! You've been a great editor for Aus on Kotaku.

    0
  • Cheapo Guest

    Oh noes!

    Will there still be a Kotaku Australia?

    0
  • Ryan Guest

    Cya Logan! Good luck in the future, take care of yourself and who knows I "might" see you someplace in the games industry later in time (thats where I'm headed!)

    Thanks for posting my tips in the past! and thanks for posting some great news stories that helped keep me up to date!

    0
  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    Thanks for helping make work slightly more bearable during lunchtime (and whenever I didn't feel like doing work)!

    0
  • DavidRS Guest

    All the best at Tantalus. Let's hope we see you from the other side as well, passing comments like pretty much everyone else in the business does to blogs like this!

    0
  • url404 Guest

    Good luck Logan!

    Now get to work on making some great games!

    p.s. Did a new editor get picked yet?

    0
  • purplesfinx @Lord Adam\PurpleSfinx

    Thanks for a year of informative local writing. All jokes aside, I honestly hope the next writer is as good at complaining about local pricing and releases as you. Let's continue sticking it to the big corporations in style.

    *Jumping up and down*
    So, when do we get to meet the new editor? Who is it?! If the new person doesn't work out, I'd like to nominate *myself*. I'm great at writing, have loads of time on my hands, and I'm probably the smartest person who ever existed.

    Hope you enjoy your stay here in Melbourne. My university, Deakin, has ties with Tantalus, and we'd better see something exceptional come out of your company in the next few years - to inspire us - the future developers of Australia. Come give a talk on blogging and designing sometime!

    0
  • hobbzilla Guest

    All the best, mate! You're hard work has made my working weeks just fly by!

    0
  • Lulu Guest

    Thanks Logan! You'll be missed muchly muchly.

    0
  • Rowr Guest

    best of luck for the future logan. Youve done an excellent job and you will be missed.

    0
  • DONAR Guest

    Take care, Logan. Thanks for your comments and efforts regarding the former OFLC. Your sanity helped stop a lot of us from going over the edge.

    0

