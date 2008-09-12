(My Last) Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

Well, today's my last day as editor of Kotaku Australia. Which means, oddly enough, this is my last morning wrap. Thanks for putting up with me folks; I hope I was able to both entertain and inform, or even just one of those. Though probably the latter, really, with a bit of the former for spice.

Noooooo! George Lucas Involved With Force Unleashed Plot Please find him another crappy movie project before someone gets hurt.

Diablo III Will Have Its Own 'Unique' Battle.net Needs People play Diablo II like a ghetto MMO, so I can only imagine the demands the third instalment will vomit on Blizzard's multiplayer service.

More Creepy Game Characters Kirby, like you've never seen it.

Uwe Boll Bitches About Movie Industry, Has Action Plan Oh, not this crap again.