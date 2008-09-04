Selling Art & Craft Supplies? Advertise With Mega Man

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

mm_art.jpgReader Maxwell spotted the famous cybernetic hero pulling advertising duty for Eckersley's Art & Craft in a copy of Drum Media. I'm thinking his likeness was taken from one of the manga books shown in the top-left corner, but who knows? Maybe someone at Eckersley's adores the little blue dude. We sure do.

