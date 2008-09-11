Sidewinder Is All About Mice

Years ago, I was wary of mice priced above $60. I just didn't understand the difference between cheap and expensive models. And then I came into possession of a Logitech MX500, and I was a changed man. It might have been more to do with the fact I upgraded from a Honeywell, but regardless, I had a new regard for quality peripherals.

Microsoft's gone a bit peripheral-mad of late, with the most recent instalment being the Sidewinder X8. Older gamers will remember Sidewinder as MS' joystick brand, but it's been expanded to included gaming-orientated keyboards and mice.

Going by the press release (after the jump) it sounds like your standard "gaming" mouse - wireless, DPI switching, seven buttons and macro recording. There's the mystical "BlueTrack Technology", which has MS all excited, but doesn't mean much to anyone else.

I don't know if the X8 is worth $150, but I quite liked the Habu, so who knows. Hit the you-know-what for more info.