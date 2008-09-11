Sidewinder Is All About Mice

Years ago, I was wary of mice priced above $60. I just didn't understand the difference between cheap and expensive models. And then I came into possession of a Logitech MX500, and I was a changed man. It might have been more to do with the fact I upgraded from a Honeywell, but regardless, I had a new regard for quality peripherals.
Microsoft's gone a bit peripheral-mad of late, with the most recent instalment being the Sidewinder X8. Older gamers will remember Sidewinder as MS' joystick brand, but it's been expanded to included gaming-orientated keyboards and mice.
Going by the press release (after the jump) it sounds like your standard "gaming" mouse - wireless, DPI switching, seven buttons and macro recording. There's the mystical "BlueTrack Technology", which has MS all excited, but doesn't mean much to anyone else.
I don't know if the X8 is worth $150, but I quite liked the Habu, so who knows. Hit the you-know-what for more info.
Experience uninterrupted gameplay with Microsoft's new SideWinder X8 Mouse First wireless SideWinder mouse features Microsoft BlueTrack Technology
SYDNEY - September 11, 2008 ? Microsoft Corp. today unleashed the SideWinder X8 Mouse, offering wireless freedom with wired performance with a 2.4GHz wireless connection that is built for lag-free play. The latest SideWinder mouse features an innovative play-and-charge system to ensure a nonstop gaming experience — up to 30 hours of active gaming on a single charge — with no need to stop the game to change batteries.
The SideWinder X8 Mouse is a top performer thanks to Microsoft's new, proprietary BlueTrack Technology that gives this mouse the best frame rate, speed and acceleration on the market and a tracking range from 250 to 4,000 dots per inch (dpi).
"When conducting our research, we found room for improving on the wireless experience for gamers, especially as it related to perceived delay or lag time of response. The SideWinder X8 Mouse will put those wireless gaming mouse fears to rest," said Scott Jackson, ANZ Group Marketing Manager. "We designed this mouse to perform to the highest gaming standards — with near-zero latency, uninterrupted gameplay and the world's most advanced tracking with BlueTrack Technology."
BlueTrack Technology Microsoft's next generation tracking technology gaming with image processing of 13,000 frames per second, 75g maximum acceleration and 120 inches per second maximum speed.
2.4GHz wireless The device is built for lag-free play with virtually no latency.
Play and charge Get up to 30 hours of active gaming on a single charge, or use the play-and-charge cable for nonstop action. The winding cord management system offers easy charging — simply unwrap the cord from around the storage box and snap it onto the underside of the mouse.
Designed for Gaming: Comfort continues to be one of the main needs of PC gamers and the SideWinder X8 Mouse features a unique, comfortable design that gamers will appreciate for extended sessions of play. Features include the following:
Scroll wheel with tilt. The mouse has better feel and response with detents for precise control.
Engineered for speed. The shape was designed for quick, balanced and precise gaming actions.
Vertical side buttons. The top and bottom design makes locating side buttons easier and reduces unintentional activation.
The X8 also offers smart features to enhance the gaming experience, including an LCD screen on the mouse to quickly view dpi settings and macro-recording icons, and a Quick Launch button that provides one-touch access to Microsoft's PC gaming features.2
Custom Tuning Gamers also like to customise their gaming mouse to fit their needs, which is why the SideWinder X8 Mouse offers the following adjustable features:
DPI switching. Instantly switch sensitivity among high, medium and low with one click, ranging from 250 to 4,000 dpi.
Replaceable mouse feet. Choose from three materials for glide preference.
Seven programmable buttons. Customise five programmable main buttons, plus left and right tilt.
Macro record button. Easily record macros while in game with the dedicated button.
Pricing and Availability: The SideWinder X8 Mouse will be widely available in March 2009 for a recommended retail price of $149.95.
Logan:
I share you love of the MX500, I used that thing till the embossed logitech logo wore off and the teflon pads dissapears leaving only metal. I'm yet to find a more satisfying shape for a mouse (my G7 recently died and I'm praying my backup G5 will last forever :P).