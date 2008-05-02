Microsoft Offering 30% Cash Back On Peripherals

If you're in the market for a couple of shiny new peripherals for your PC, then this offer from Microsoft might be worth a look. Until the end of July, the company will give you 30% cash back on a selected range of its peripherals. This range includes predominately keyboards, mice and webcams. The 30% is based on the RRP of the product.

You'll find a press release with eligible products and terms & conditions after the jump. Oh, and before you ask - Xbox hardware is not part of the deal.