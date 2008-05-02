Microsoft Offering 30% Cash Back On Peripherals

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

ms_wireless_7000.jpgIf you're in the market for a couple of shiny new peripherals for your PC, then this offer from Microsoft might be worth a look. Until the end of July, the company will give you 30% cash back on a selected range of its peripherals. This range includes predominately keyboards, mice and webcams. The 30% is based on the RRP of the product.

You'll find a press release with eligible products and terms & conditions after the jump. Oh, and before you ask - Xbox hardware is not part of the deal.

Microsoft gives consumers a tax time break with great cash-back offers

Sydney, Australia - 2 May, 2008 - Microsoft Australia today announced that it will offer 30% cash back on the recommended retail price# of Microsoft Hardware products (PC Hardware only) until 31 July 2008.

The offer includes up to $135* cash back on certain products, making the end of the financial year period a perfect time for consumers to get more out of their computer by purchasing a new mouse, keyboard or webcam at a great price.

Get Cash Back For a limited time, Microsoft is offering 30% cash back on the recommended retail price# of desktop sets (keyboard and mouse), mice, keyboards, gaming devices and communication products such as webcams, offering great value to consumers.

Offer applies to the latest products, including:

o MicrosoftTM Wireless Laser Desktop 7000 o MicrosoftTM Wireless Laser Desktop 3000 o MicrosoftTM Wireless Laser Mouse 7000 o MicrosoftTM Wireless Laser Mouse 6000 v2 o MicrosoftTM Sidewinder Mouse o MicrosoftTM LifeCam VX-7000 o MicrosoftTM LifeCam NX-3000

The Microsoft Hardware difference Microsoft has been an innovator for more than 25 years in developing products that allow people to get more out of their computers.

#RRP = Recommended Retail Price (including GST). There is no obligation on any person to comply with the recommended price. The price you actually pay will be determined by the retailer

*Up to $135.00 cash back on the Wireless Entertainment Desktop 8000

Terms and Conditions Microsoft Hardware products must be purchased between 1/5/2008 and 31/7/2008. Does not include System Builder Products, Xbox® Consoles or accessories for Xbox Consoles. Claims must be received by 5pm (Sydney time) 31/08/08. Photocopy of original receipt required. Maximum of 3 claims per person. Claimants are responsible for claiming online and the cost of posting in the claim form. Cash Back will be paid electronically into claimant's account. While stocks last. At participating retailers. Terms and conditions apply. See in-store Redemption Form for details or visit www.microsoft.com.au/hardware/offers

  • Logan Booker Guest

    @NegativeZero: Well, that's good to hear. The press release was clear in the terms and conditions about Xbox hardware being excluded. I guess that doesn't include the "Windows" 360 controller, as you've pointed out.

  • Lorenzo Gibson Guest

    I have just purchased a Microft optical mouse which declares I will get 30% off what I paid. Hense thhis email

  • marilyn gleeson Guest

    I have purchased a Microsoft optical mouse 3000 and I am very happy with it and the 30% off make it even better

  • William Richmond Guest

    enjoy using your ergonomic desktop 7000 much
    better for my hands.

  • Rossi Marshall Guest

    I have purchased a Microsoft optical mouse 3000, which is sensitive and fast, whoopee duck! Thanks in anticipation of the 30%cash back.

  • Paul A. Bangura Guest

    I was told about Microsoft Wireless Optical over a month ago thay i going for mine and am enjoyed useing it. and i will infored more friends about that,

