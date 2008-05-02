Microsoft Offering 30% Cash Back On Peripherals

If you're in the market for a couple of shiny new peripherals for your PC, then this offer from Microsoft might be worth a look. Until the end of July, the company will give you 30% cash back on a selected range of its peripherals. This range includes predominately keyboards, mice and webcams. The 30% is based on the RRP of the product.
You'll find a press release with eligible products and terms & conditions after the jump. Oh, and before you ask - Xbox hardware is not part of the deal.
Microsoft gives consumers a tax time break with great cash-back offers
Sydney, Australia - 2 May, 2008 - Microsoft Australia today announced that it will offer 30% cash back on the recommended retail price# of Microsoft Hardware products (PC Hardware only) until 31 July 2008.
The offer includes up to $135* cash back on certain products, making the end of the financial year period a perfect time for consumers to get more out of their computer by purchasing a new mouse, keyboard or webcam at a great price.
Get Cash Back For a limited time, Microsoft is offering 30% cash back on the recommended retail price# of desktop sets (keyboard and mouse), mice, keyboards, gaming devices and communication products such as webcams, offering great value to consumers.
Offer applies to the latest products, including:
o MicrosoftTM Wireless Laser Desktop 7000 o MicrosoftTM Wireless Laser Desktop 3000 o MicrosoftTM Wireless Laser Mouse 7000 o MicrosoftTM Wireless Laser Mouse 6000 v2 o MicrosoftTM Sidewinder Mouse o MicrosoftTM LifeCam VX-7000 o MicrosoftTM LifeCam NX-3000
The Microsoft Hardware difference Microsoft has been an innovator for more than 25 years in developing products that allow people to get more out of their computers.
#RRP = Recommended Retail Price (including GST). There is no obligation on any person to comply with the recommended price. The price you actually pay will be determined by the retailer
*Up to $135.00 cash back on the Wireless Entertainment Desktop 8000
Terms and Conditions Microsoft Hardware products must be purchased between 1/5/2008 and 31/7/2008. Does not include System Builder Products, Xbox® Consoles or accessories for Xbox Consoles. Claims must be received by 5pm (Sydney time) 31/08/08. Photocopy of original receipt required. Maximum of 3 claims per person. Claimants are responsible for claiming online and the cost of posting in the claim form. Cash Back will be paid electronically into claimant's account. While stocks last. At participating retailers. Terms and conditions apply. See in-store Redemption Form for details or visit www.microsoft.com.au/hardware/offers
According to the page linked, included in the offer is "Wireless Xbox 360 Controller for Windows". Those work with Xbox 360 as well as Windows according to here:
http://www.microsoft.com/hardware/gaming/ProductDetails.aspx?pid=090&active_tab=systemRequirements
Personally I use a MS Natural Ergonomic 4000 at work and at home. They make really good keyboards and mice so this is an interesting deal. Might be able to get rid of the horrible trackball-based mouse I use at work.