Street Fighter IV in Sydney's Galaxy World

Word from intrepid Kotaku reader Andrew Brown is that Street Fighter IV is now live upstairs at Galaxy World at the top of Market City in Sydney. Two machines, linked. Andrew says "it looks like they have imported the boards and put them into Tekken 5 arcade cabinets". Move lists are on the cabinets, and it'll set you back $2 a go.

Anyone swinging by that way, it would be great if you could send us a photo! Thanks for the news Andrew!

UPDATE: Some useful comments on where else you can find some SF IV action around the country. So if you're looking for some game, or know where to find it, check in on the comments.