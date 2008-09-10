Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Rumour: Halo Wars Dev Going Belly Up Well, this would suck, to put it lightly. Mind you Age of Empires 3 could have been a lot better.

Bizarre Anti-Spore Website Takes Issue WIth Stance On Creationism Sigh.

Can Rock Band Really Teach You to Rock Out? I'm going to say no, but hey, if it makes you feel like you're rocking out, mission accomplished.

Vanguard Getting A Fresh Start, New Character Models I'm sure Fury tried something similar. It didn't work.

