Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Prelude Proves Portal is Still Alive Haven't seen many mods as ambitious as this for quite some time. Awesome!

If Only - Atari Modern Classics Bioshock, GTA IV, No More Heroes, and more get the old school box art treatment.

LotRO's New Warden and Rune Keeper Classes Ready for Mines of Moria?

Age Of Conan Game Director Quits Dissatisfied Will fresh blood solve AoC's problems?

Peter Moore On Rare: 'Skills Not Applicable Today' It's harsh, but Rare hasn't exactly shown otherwise lately.

Life With PlayStation Out For Some That's a pretty big feature slipped into a 'nothing major' update. If you can get it working...

