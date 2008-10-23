Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

200 Billion ISK Theft Proves EVE Is Serious Fun

Corporate espionage, backstabbing and thievery is all part of the game in EVE Online. I spent some time in that lush space world, but could never get into the corp scene which is a must if you want to play long-term. But I love hearing the stories of a world where players screwing players is an accepted part of the system, making it a world where you do have substantial investment hanging in the balance.

So the latest big story, spotted at Massively, is the theft of 200 Billion ISK worth of funds and property by one 'thelung187' from his corp, Destructive Influence. Ouch. He apparently had some conscience, leaving 150 Billion cash in their account so they weren't completely screwed. Naturally he is no longer a member of the corp.

There are many more stories of mega heists in EVE that read like excellent true crime stories. Look up the 'EIB Scam' for the biggest ever (a cool 671 Billion ISK).

A 200 billion ISK theft in EVE Online [Massively]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles