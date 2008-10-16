Concept PSP2 designs from emerging Australian designer

Tai Chiem, an emerging Australian designer has given the concept treatment to the PSP, working up some ideas on an advanced PSP2. I'm a sucker for concept designs so how could we not share his ideas with y'all?

My design is set for the future using emerging technology. Featuring flexible OLED display that can be conveniently rolled out. An electric charge hardens the material. I've come up with an alternate method for the action buttons. Instead of pressing a button, you instead use the joystick. So instead of pressing, X O, etc, you push either up down, left, or right.

So would you like this as a PSP2? Or is there something not quite right? I'm sure Tai would be up for some feedback, so show us your own design theories in the comments. I can see a flaw in the joystick button system for games where you need combo presses, but I'm sure we'd all be happy enough to see the UMD go bye-bye. More pics after the jump, or check out Tai's work here.