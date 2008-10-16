Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Concept PSP2 designs from emerging Australian designer

Tai Chiem, an emerging Australian designer has given the concept treatment to the PSP, working up some ideas on an advanced PSP2. I'm a sucker for concept designs so how could we not share his ideas with y'all?

My design is set for the future using emerging technology. Featuring flexible OLED display that can be conveniently rolled out. An electric charge hardens the material. I've come up with an alternate method for the action buttons. Instead of pressing a button, you instead use the joystick. So instead of pressing, X O, etc, you push either up down, left, or right.

So would you like this as a PSP2? Or is there something not quite right? I'm sure Tai would be up for some feedback, so show us your own design theories in the comments. I can see a flaw in the joystick button system for games where you need combo presses, but I'm sure we'd all be happy enough to see the UMD go bye-bye. More pics after the jump, or check out Tai's work here.PSP1-large.jpg

PSP2.jpg

PSP3.jpg

PSP4.jpg

PSP5.jpg

Comments

  • db Guest

    Interesting concept but I don't really think the 2nd joystick is a good idea. Say you need to press X and O together... How would you do that on the joystick?

    0
  • dartmerc Guest

    The joysticks are no good, you need to be able to press multiple face buttons (or directions, in this case) simultaneously.

    0
  • The Gunslinger Guest

    FINALLY someone starts thinking about flexible OLED screens! This technology has been around for over five years, they can -print- monitors onto flexible surfaces with a modified inkjet printer for crying out loud! I'm not even much of a Sony console fan but if Sony makes this I will buy it, because this is the future of portable gaming.

    0
  • Marcus Guest

    Now THAT is one of the sweetest concepts I've ever seen.

    0
  • meep Guest

    Very cool. Doesn't look too ergonomic though.

    0
  • newguy2445 Guest

    If Sony actually did make it (though I'm not sure whether they could cram all the hardware into the space seen in the concept art, then that would be not only a sweet new gaming machine, but also technology wise very good.

    Sure the technology exists at the moment, but I have yet to hear of anything that actually implements it all into a good useful gadget.

    Fingers crossed SONY does this.

    0
  • Yavin Guest

    If I send you a photoshop of what I think the PS4 looks like will you also run it as a 'story'?

    Seriously was this an attempt at pimping your mates blog or something?

    0
  • Sarevok64 Guest

    That is the dumbest thing I've ever seen. It just wouldn't work! There are no face buttons, taking away the benefit of a second analog stick (because you would obviously have to use it as a substitute for the face buttons). The thing was obviously made by extraterrestrials with extremely long fingers, because I don't think there is a person alive in the world that could stratch their fingers far enough to use both analog sticks and those terribly placed L and R buttons at the same time.

    0
  • THE INDEFINITE Guest

    WHERE DOES THE UMD GO I MEAN SERIOUSLY WHERE WOULD IT GO AND ONCE THEY PUT BUTTONS 2 JOYSTICKS AND A USB PORT T PUT STUFF ON IT AND A UMD PLACE I WILL BUY IT THEN BUT I WON'T BUY IT LIKE IT IS AS THEY SHOW IT

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles