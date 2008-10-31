Fallout 3 Street Date Today, Broken By Slim Margin

We've had lots of people write in to mention Fallout 3 has been appearing on shelves for a couple of days already. I think it's quite common for games to slip a couple of days before the official date, just as it is often the case with DVD releases and rentals. So for those who don't have a cheeky check at their local stores when a favourite big new game is about to come out, remember to do it! You'll beat any rush and be sure of getting a copy if it has slipped a little early.
But maybe this is a good question. Do you want us to report EVERY time a game hits shelves a little early? Even by a day? Or only when it is like Fable 2 where it scored people a full week, including a weekend, ahead of official launch? Keep in mind we get stores into trouble when we do mention these things, so what would you prefer?
UPDATE: And why not share your hot tips on the best stores to check for early releases?
Well if you go to JB pretty much anywhere you'll be able to get nearly every game before release...i've been playing fallout 3 since monday