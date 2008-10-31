Fallout 3 Street Date Today, Broken By Slim Margin

We've had lots of people write in to mention Fallout 3 has been appearing on shelves for a couple of days already. I think it's quite common for games to slip a couple of days before the official date, just as it is often the case with DVD releases and rentals. So for those who don't have a cheeky check at their local stores when a favourite big new game is about to come out, remember to do it! You'll beat any rush and be sure of getting a copy if it has slipped a little early.

But maybe this is a good question. Do you want us to report EVERY time a game hits shelves a little early? Even by a day? Or only when it is like Fable 2 where it scored people a full week, including a weekend, ahead of official launch? Keep in mind we get stores into trouble when we do mention these things, so what would you prefer?

UPDATE: And why not share your hot tips on the best stores to check for early releases?