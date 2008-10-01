Game & Geek T-shirts From RedBubble

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

redbubble-tshirts.jpgThought we should give a shout out to an Aussie designer putting out some T-shirts with a good gamer and geek bent. James Lillis dropped us a note showing off some of his wares, and I figure they cut enough mustard to share. Along with the three designs above, there's plenty more clever references to the likes of The Smurfs, Space Invaders, and even Ronald McDonald subbing in for The Joker. All found on RedBubble, which is a local site for designers to sell their prints and T-shirts. So it's an all local affair, which means faster deliveries and less shipping costs than an overseas alternative.

T-shirts by James Lillis [RedBubble]

