Did You Receive The Gift Of Gaming?

I didn't. No one gave me a single videogame today. Lucky I dropped by the discount table at EB Games yesterday - after I'd finished shopping for my loved ones, of course - and picked up a few cheap PS2 titles I'd never gotten around to playing. So I gave them to myself. The Thing, SOS: The Final Escape and Silent Hill 4 set me back $40 all up. How'd I do, guys?

Enough about me. What games did you get today?