The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Did You Receive The Gift Of Gaming?

normal_Wii_Animal_Crossing_Lets_Go_To_The_City_chr07.jpg

I didn't. No one gave me a single videogame today. Lucky I dropped by the discount table at EB Games yesterday - after I'd finished shopping for my loved ones, of course - and picked up a few cheap PS2 titles I'd never gotten around to playing. So I gave them to myself. The Thing, SOS: The Final Escape and Silent Hill 4 set me back $40 all up. How'd I do, guys?

Enough about me. What games did you get today?

Comments

  • descart3s Guest

    A shame. Neither did I >_>

    I feel as if I'm obliged to buy myself something to compensate for lack of gaming, but I think I'll just drown my sorrows in Diablo II.

    0
  • dark moogle Guest

    My mother, bless her for trying, got me a couple Wii games. However as her picking ability is about on par with those parents who tell EB staff their child wants 'the new Mario on their Playstation 360' I had little faith in anything good.

    Although when I opened up the pressies I was surprised to see that while they were licensed games (Scarface + Star Wars Force Unleashed), they are not that bad. The problem is she failed to doublecheck what games I did have since I got both of these a few months ago. So yea, this leaves me with $165 (yes thats what she paid, I know ripoff!)credit at EB tomorrow.

    0
  • cheeky max Guest

    uncharted and dead space on ps3 ^_^

    brilliant choices, oh and sennheiser headphones to crank up the atmosphere even more

    awwww jeeeaah!

    0
  • joseph Guest

    Yeah I didn't get any games today.
    Though I gave my brother Skate It for Wii, which I've claimed and played more than him already, so its basically mine.
    I got lots of rupees though, and I'll be buying shit loads of games at tomorrow's boxing day sales :D

    0
  • Hasquarl Guest

    I got Resistance 2 and LittleBigPlanet.
    I did very well this year in the game department. Unfortunately I didn't want games this year, as I asked for someone else, but at least the games are good so I'm not complaining.

    0
  • James Guest

    I got game related stuff: Mic stand and new drum sticks for rock band. Hellz yell!
    playing guitar and singing at the same time is fair rad.

    0
  • Trace Guest

    I got My French Coach (level 2) in DS. Talk about being a h4rdc0re g4m3r!

    0
  • Cale Guest

    My manager gave me a promo copy of Tomb Raider: Underworld. Not bad. I also got Gears of War figurines, which was pretty neat. But my own Christmas present to me was spending over $400 on myself after closing on Christmas Eve.

    Also got a $25 gift card for EB. Well, tecnically about $30 in value, seeing I get employee discount. Merry Christmas everybody!

    0
  • DS Guest

    360: Katamari, Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise, Tomb Raider: Underworld, Tiger Woods 09, Soul Calibur 4. I got 2 copies of Tiger Woods 09, so I'll have to take it back and get Prince of Persia instead :D

    PC: Guild Wars Prophicies Collector's Edition (woo glowy hands finally!)

    I did awesome this Xmas!

    0
  • Bennie Guest

    No games yet, but I have scored enough cash to buy 90% of a PS3, so will be shopping when the sales start.

    0
  • Anders Guest

    The Witcher - Enhanced Edition from my wife. What an awesome goddamn pick.

    0
  • LordLeckie Guest

    Nothing, i got some pants, 2 shirts and a cheap wireless mouse.....i got screwed over this christmas! i spent more on one present alone for one other person not including others that cost more than the entire amount i got.

    0
  • FantasyMeister Guest

    I got Viking: Battle for Asgard and Infinite Undiscovery. My family know I'm a gamer and know not to get me any title unless I specifically request it, and bless their little cotton socks they got me the last two titles I wanted from 2008. (Got all the rest already!).

    'Course on the downside I knew what I was getting in advance so no surprises :(

    Seasons Greetings from me in Blighty to all of you down under.

    0
  • HotDamn! Guest

    Just the one for me....

    Gears of War 2 from my old man. I was secretly hoping for Dead Space, Fallout 3, Far Cry 2 and Fable II as well. But that would've just been greedy.

    0
  • SirOwnedAlot Guest

    I did not get anything for Christmas or my 21st birthday today. Not even non-gaming items. Bad haul this year.

    0
  • bucke182 @buckE

    I did pretty well this christmas! I got Prince of Persia for 360 and Smash Bros. Brawl for Wii both from my GF (she also got me 3 blu-rays god bless her!) I also got $200 in vouchers that will be spent on games no doubt. I also gave a lot of games as presents. Gave my GF a DS with 4 games and gave my sister Wii Fit. My GF received Viva Pinata on 360 and she gave her sister a couple of Wii games and some DS games to her neices/nephews. So plenty of money spent on games this year!

    0
  • paulus Guest

    Despite my belief that holidays over Christmas are a perfect time to blow the dust off old games (or get stuck into particularly tricky games and complete them) I did buy for myself a copy of New Super Mario Bros for DS and I'm loving it. Plus, I'm a male in my mid-twenties with a full time job, living in my own place, so games are far off Santa's radar

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles