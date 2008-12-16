F.E.A.R. 2 Now O.K. After All

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

po_4_2finals__6_.jpgThe Classification Board today advised that F.E.A.R. 2 has been unbanned following an appeal by publisher Warner Bros to the Classification Review Board. In an impressive about-face, the Review Board has decided that Monolith's horror-themed FPS isn't quite as violent and gory as first thought and will now see release - in unedited form - in Australia in February. The Classification Board's press release is in full below.

A 4-member panel of the Classification Review Board convened today to review the RC (Refused Classification) classification given to the computer game F.E.A.R 2: Project Origin.

The Classification Review Board has determined, in a unanimous decision, that F.E.A.R 2: Project Origin warrants an MA 15+ (Mature Accompanied) classification with the consumer advice 'Strong violence, blood and gore. Moderate coarse language'.

"After considering extensive submissions and demonstrations of game play across all levels, the Review Board concluded that the level of violence in the computer game, whilst strong, could be accommodated within the MA 15+ classification", acting Classification Review Board Convenor, Trevor Griffin said.

Computer games classified MA 15+ are not suitable for persons under 15 years of age. MA 15+ computer games are legally restricted.

The Classification Review Board convened today in response to an application received from Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment to review the decision made by the Classification Board on 26 November 2008 to classify the computer game RC.

In reviewing the classification, the Classification Review Board worked within the framework of the National Classification Scheme, applying the provisions of the Classification (Publications, Films and Computer Games) Act 1995, the National Classification Code and the Guidelines for the Classification of Films and Computer Games.

The Classification Review Board is an independent merits review body. Meeting in camera, it makes a fresh classification decision upon receipt of an application for review. This Classification Review Board decision takes the place of the original decision made by the Classification Board.

The Classification Review Board's reasons for this decision will appear on the Classification website when finalised.

Comments

  • creat0r Guest

    +1 for Australia

    0
  • Ian Guest

    good to see.

    0
  • LazyAza Guest

    WOOT! Victory for Australian gamers. :) This has made me soooo freaking happy.
    I must tell the news to ALL my aussie buds, we were all so freaking pissed about the potential banning.

    0
  • HotDamn! Guest

    Huzzah!

    0
  • The Gunslinger Guest

    YES! There is a god after all! And he wants me to be awake at 2am screaming in terror! Hmmm, seems fair...

    0
  • Ben Guest

    All this does is illustrate how arbitrary is the axe that the CRB wields. I applaud the fact that they are deciding in their infinite wisdom to allow us this game (thank you wise masters!) but I just haven't the foggiest why there is no 18+ classification. Why on earth were games excluded from this classification in the first place and why is the government dragging it's heels on something that is just so obviously needed?

    0
  • MikeyZ Guest

    Thank the Lord :) Common Sense never tasted so good (or different!)... I feel all funny inside

    0
  • Beaker Guest

    FEAR avoiding teh banhammer is epic! canna wait for the game.
    Seriously though, Michael Atkinson is the reason we don't get an R18+ rating. He is a git, and he plays Wii Sports. Coincidence? South Australians, lift your electoral game!

    0
  • boudicca Guest

    finally some one stood up to these bastards instead of just editing the game. A good job by Warner Bros

    0
  • Windy Guest

    I think you mean 'Canberra' not 'Camera'...assuming you mean the capital of Australia?

    'Meeting in camera, it makes a fresh classification decision upon receipt of an application for review.'

    Still, good news is good news. Nice to see that there is at least what is apparently a functioning review process.

    0
  • David Wildgoose Guest

    "In camera" means they met in private. It's a funny legal term derived from Latin, like many other funny legal terms.

    0

