F.E.A.R. 2 Now O.K. After All

The Classification Board today advised that F.E.A.R. 2 has been unbanned following an appeal by publisher Warner Bros to the Classification Review Board. In an impressive about-face, the Review Board has decided that Monolith's horror-themed FPS isn't quite as violent and gory as first thought and will now see release - in unedited form - in Australia in February. The Classification Board's press release is in full below.

A 4-member panel of the Classification Review Board convened today to review the RC (Refused Classification) classification given to the computer game F.E.A.R 2: Project Origin.

The Classification Review Board has determined, in a unanimous decision, that F.E.A.R 2: Project Origin warrants an MA 15+ (Mature Accompanied) classification with the consumer advice 'Strong violence, blood and gore. Moderate coarse language'.

"After considering extensive submissions and demonstrations of game play across all levels, the Review Board concluded that the level of violence in the computer game, whilst strong, could be accommodated within the MA 15+ classification", acting Classification Review Board Convenor, Trevor Griffin said.

Computer games classified MA 15+ are not suitable for persons under 15 years of age. MA 15+ computer games are legally restricted.

The Classification Review Board convened today in response to an application received from Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment to review the decision made by the Classification Board on 26 November 2008 to classify the computer game RC.

In reviewing the classification, the Classification Review Board worked within the framework of the National Classification Scheme, applying the provisions of the Classification (Publications, Films and Computer Games) Act 1995, the National Classification Code and the Guidelines for the Classification of Films and Computer Games.

The Classification Review Board is an independent merits review body. Meeting in camera, it makes a fresh classification decision upon receipt of an application for review. This Classification Review Board decision takes the place of the original decision made by the Classification Board.

The Classification Review Board's reasons for this decision will appear on the Classification website when finalised.