Solid Sackboy Hits LittleBigPlanet On Xmas Eve

Sony's confirmed that we'll be getting the Metal Gear themed expansion for LittleBigPlanet on December 24. Along with a bunch of costumes and a level kit, Media Molecule is also adding a new item - the Paintinator (pictured above) - which lets you "Shoot switches and enemies, or create completely new challenges for other players to test their shooting skills!"
Full details, including pricing, beyond the jump...
So what can you get? And how much is it?
Sackboy Costumes (AU$3.95 each)
- Solid Snake
- Meryl Silverburgh
- Screaming Mantis
- Raiden
Costume Kit (AU$9.95)
- Metal Gear Solid Costume Kit (includes all of the costumes above in a single bundle)
Level Kit (AU$9.95
- 4 brand new levels
- 1 brand new mini game
- The Gurlokovitch Soldier Costume
- A new Metal Gear Solid level background
- New sticker, objects and materials
Plus there's "The Paintinator: this awesome paint gun brings a new dimension to LittleBigPlanet. Shoot switches and enemies, or create completely new challenges for other players to test their shooting skills!"
