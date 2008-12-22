Solid Sackboy Hits LittleBigPlanet On Xmas Eve

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Sony's confirmed that we'll be getting the Metal Gear themed expansion for LittleBigPlanet on December 24. Along with a bunch of costumes and a level kit, Media Molecule is also adding a new item - the Paintinator (pictured above) - which lets you "Shoot switches and enemies, or create completely new challenges for other players to test their shooting skills!"
Full details, including pricing, beyond the jump...lbp_mgs_expansion_pic2.png
So what can you get? And how much is it?

Sackboy Costumes (AU$3.95 each)

  • Solid Snake
  • Meryl Silverburgh
  • Screaming Mantis
  • Raiden

Costume Kit (AU$9.95)

  • Metal Gear Solid Costume Kit (includes all of the costumes above in a single bundle)

Level Kit (AU$9.95

  • 4 brand new levels
  • 1 brand new mini game
  • The Gurlokovitch Soldier Costume
  • A new Metal Gear Solid level background
  • New sticker, objects and materials

Plus there's "The Paintinator: this awesome paint gun brings a new dimension to LittleBigPlanet. Shoot switches and enemies, or create completely new challenges for other players to test their shooting skills!"
lbp_mgs_expansion_pic1.png

