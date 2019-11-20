Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Activision Blizzard's CEO Doesn't Think Its Games Should Be Political

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick doesn’t think his companies’ games should be used as platforms for sharing political views. He said as much an interview appearance on CNBC earlier today.

“We’re not the operator of the world’s town halls,” Kotick, who in 2017 made 28.6 million running the video game company behind Call of Duty and Diablo, told CNBC anchor Becky Quick. “We’re the operator of the communities that allow you to have fun through the lens of a video game.”

Quick had asked Kotick how he’s grown in recent years as a CEO during a time when the public increasingly seems to look to the heads of companies like Apple and Facebook for leadership.

“My responsibility is to make sure that our communities feel safe, secure, comfortable and satisfied and entertained,” he said. “And so I don’t—I don’t—that doesn’t convey to me the right to have a platform for a lot of political views, I don’t think. I think my responsibility is to satisfy our audiences and our stakeholders, our employees, our shareholders.”

At the same time, Kotick said he is inspired by CEOs who do show leadership in these areas.

“I think there are some business people who are incredible examples of character and integrity and principle and have what you see are the great attributes of leadership, and I think that they are incredibly inspiring for me,” he said. “But I think, you know, they do have the right to articulate views and visions and voices about government and policy and politics, and I love engaging with those people.”

Apparently he is not one of them.

Last month, Blizzard suspended Hearthstone pro Ng “Blitzchung” Wai and denied him prize winnings for saying “liberate Hong Kong” during a post-match interview. While the company ended up giving back the money and apologizing for moving “too quickly” in punishing Blitzchung, his suspension, since reduced, will still be in effect for six months.

Comments

  • idonegaminggood @idonegaminggood

    Better cancel WoW then.

    Its entire narrative is political.
    The game is literally built on the idea of two opposing factions.

    What he means is he doesn't want any politics he disagrees with.

    Last edited 20/11/19 1:03 pm
    1
    • Sephiroth was right winged Guest

      Or where they villainize the Russians in COD while rewriting history to hide the atrocities Merica has committed.

      0
    • WhitePointer @whitepointer

      I think it's obvious he's talking about real world politics rather than fantasy ones...unless you're implying elves vs orcs is somehow an allegory for liberals vs democrats.

      0
      • TheJagji @jagji

        Na, more like Democtatics and Communists.

        -1
  • Transientmind @transientmind

    Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick doesn’t think his companies’ games should be used as platforms for sharing political views.

    ...Apart from the ones included in the games themselves, or all those times that they've used games as a platform for political views popular in the west, that they could safely hide from Chinese audiences to avoid angering their government. Gotcha. Just your run-of-the-mill corporate hypocrisy, nothing to see here.

    5
  • jerichosainte @jerichosainte

    Apparently he is not one of them.

    We already knew he only speaks to the money, but this kinda hammers is home.

    2
    • skintox @skintox

      And what is wrong with that.

      -4
      • Transientmind @transientmind

        When it doesn't involve supporting human rights abuses? Nothing.
        When it does involve supporting human rights abuses? Everything.

        6
        • skintox @skintox

          If you are referring to china get over it.
          There is nothing we can do.

          0
      • pokedad @pokedad

        Making more billions for shareholders at the expense of the company's employees health and safety while pretending that egregious human rights abuses aren't being perpetrated by a totalitarian state?

        Nothing at all.

        2
  • blakeavon @blakeavon

    “My responsibility is to make sure that our communities feel safe, secure, comfortable and satisfied and entertained,”

    Stuff like that is a cop out. Art doesnt exist in a vacuum. Not everything needs to be about politics but all kinds of art is a reflection of its time, if those times are full of political issues, or social issues, that has to have some impact on what is being created, even indirectly. To say it doesnt, is a cop out.

    For me that is why Modern Warfare fell flat, and things like The Division (especially 2) were frankly childish, instead of accepting the reality and attempting the hard job at crafting something that tries to look at all sides, what remains is a limp and safe tale, that is meaningless and forgettable. A Tom Clancey thing without politics, is worthless.

    Think like Witcher 3 shows how you can be political and have a finger on the pulse of social issues, while both being entertaining and thought provoking and exploring them through a fantasy means.

    Overwatch is a perfect example that could be used to explore social issues, even political issues, it doesnt need to be about Trump or something on the nose like that, but the whole entire setting and Lore is ripe to have gamers question or even agree with Talon, over Overwatch, its characters could be used to explore diversity and all that. But it wont, it will just make things go BOOM, and play it safe and unforgettable, and gloss over with cuteness and witty banter.

    3
    • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

      I'm curious what politics were you expecting from the Division, it's an awful setting to deal with the majority of social and political issues, many of which are rendered irrelevant.

      I can't say it fits the name either, even with something as Clancy as a clandestine agency ensuring the continuation of government and patriotic ideals by all means.
      On another note, had he been alive to inject his own political spin to the story I'm not sure it would've gone down as well as people think, he wasn't the same man in his later years unfortunately.

      0
      • blakeavon @blakeavon

        I dont know but it felt like a toothless shark. Its set in DC, currently it and the their country is a hot bed of social and political division, yet what do we get a few very bland factions, so unremarkable I cant even remember their names at the moment. A story so bland I cant even remember what happened. Where are the interesting characters from all sides of politics coming to loggerheads. Gosh we get that today, the end of the world isnt going to make all that disappear its just going to magnify peoples view points.

        Look I didnt need it to be highly political but by completely ignoring it made just as much a statement: we dont trust the players intelligence and we are too scare to upset people. Imagine a Witcher 3 style of thing for all those factions, getting to work with them or against, having quests where you have to decide or be shown sometimes there is no good or bad, right or wrong, just choices and consequences.

        Yeah I know thats not the game they wanted to make, but gosh it would have been thoroughly more memorable than whatever its main story was about. (honestly I cant believe I had no memory of it, at least I can remember the first one hehe)

        0
    • villeboy @villeboy

      Seriously you want politics in a post apocalyptic situation where 80% of the population is dead, the rest are trying to survive against gangs, warlords and the cessation if all critical infrastructure!!! What politics are you after??? A discourse into the plight of the Mexican day labourer??? Maybe your after a Trump plot line??? The story is about getting a country back up and running, and finding a cure for a plague(then loosing it and finding it again) what politics are you after?

      -1
      • Transientmind @transientmind

        (Srsly though, maybe not the best example. There already are politics in the game in the way of, "Extra-judicial murder is awesome if it supports the restoration of post-democratic authoritarianism." I mean, the game's intro cinematic outright fucking says, "How's that pro-gun-control working out for you hippie libtards, now? GUNS RULE!" Ubi just didn't want to own the message on this one.)

        0
      • blakeavon @blakeavon

        Of course, just because the world is ending all the long fostered aspects of social politics would just disappear, it will just change and adapt and become something different. You telling me if the worse happens all the Dems and Rep would all just forgot about all those preconceived prejudices would just disappear? Not on your life. It make for far more interesting story telling than the absolutely forgettable factions we had in Division 2.

        And no of course not Trump *roll eyes*

        0
    • skintox @skintox

      Look at all sides dude their is only one side think about it.

      Last edited 22/11/19 5:23 pm
      0
  • djbear @djbear

    Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick doesn’t think his companies’ games should be used as platforms for sharing political views

    K, So when is he gonna demand they no longer publically support LGBTIQ+? Something tells me he won't.

    What he is really saying here is that he does not want the games to be used as platform for political views that don't make them money.

    I mean you only need to look at the fact Soldier 76 is canonically straight in china to show how much Blizzard truly cares about these messages.

    2
    • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

      Tracer and Soldier 76 are gay in China.
      From memory some Chinese players disproved the claims that Blizzard changed the characters and didn't translate the comics, novels and relevant materials for the Chinese market.

      If I recall the stuff got picked up in a round of state censorship but was eventually accessible again some time later.

      1
      • djbear @djbear

        I stand corrected then. Thanks for the update info.

        Blizzard still would change the lore at the drop of a hat though if the CCP asked.

        1
        • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

          It's absolutely believable and the lengths companies have gone to get past the strict regulations there are well documented.

          0
    • ody @ody

      Supporting LGBT characters/people/rights is not political. It's supporting FACTS. Facts are not political, they are either true, or they are not facts. Just because there are mouth-breathing retards out there who disagree doesn't change that.

      I only say this because we're talking about politics, Blizzard (and many others) kowtowing to the evil dystopian Chinese government is revolting.

      Last edited 20/11/19 4:39 pm
      0
      • djbear @djbear

        LGBT is political wether you like it or not ody. That's a fact.

        You may not agree with it being a political issue. But it still is.

        0
  • AngoraFish @angorafish

    It's arguments such as these that explain why politicians and game rating agencies still consider games to be something only for kids.

    3
  • Blasty Guest

    Said like a true coward. It's the indifference of good men that allow evil to flourish.

    0
  • vandaemonian @vandaemonian

    front page - front page

    man builds game that fetishises the aesthetic of the western military industrial complex
    but doesnt think that is a political act - irony much

    0
  • nathanvc @nathanvc

    Because if there's one thing people remark about Call of Duty, it's that it's a politically neutral view of American interventionism.

    3

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au microsoft project-scarlett tag-xbox xbox-2020 xbox-series-x

It's Not Xbox Series X, It's Apparently Just Xbox

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles