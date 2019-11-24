Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

For Only $3.4 Million You Can Buy The Dream Home Of Sierra On-Line Founders Roberta And Ken Williams

Do you have a couple million saved up in your bank account? Do you love games like King’s Quest? Are you looking for a new home? Then maybe you should buy the former dream home of popular game developers, Roberta and Ken Williams. Or at least check out the website listing for the house, which features some wild pictures from inside the large house located in California.

As spotted by Laine Nooney, a professor at the Department of Media, Culture, and Communication at NYU Steinhardt, this home is up for sale currently and is being listed on a real estate website. The asking price? $US2,310,000 ($3,405,397).

On the website, you can find over 60 photos showcasing both the outside and inside of the home. The most interesting photos showcase stuff like a giant Apple logo and stained glass windows featuring characters from Sierra games. There is even a stained glass window featuring the original Sierra On-Line logo.

Nooney shared on Twitter some more details about the home. The house was built in the 80s and these are some of the first photos we have ever seen of its interior.

The home was built by Roberta and Ken back when they were still with Sierra On-Line, a game development, and publishing company that the couple founded in 1980. They would later sell the company and retire.

A few years ago they won a lifetime achievement award at The Game Awards.

Comments

  • almightysparrow @almightysparrow

    Definitely built in the 80's, will be a hard sell for sure. Needs a full renovation top too bottom.

    0
    • Transientmind @transientmind

      Noooooo.
      Stuff from the 80s should just about qualify for cultural preservation now! Who doesn’t want to live in a home that looks like it should be hosting a. Episode of Family Ties or something?

      4
    • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

      I like it, prob change the carpets, drapes and some of the tile work though.

      1
    • AngoraFish @angorafish

      If you don't like the decor you really need to be looking at another house, because the cheapest way to significantly update this one would be to knock it down and start again.

      2
  • sielinth @sielinth

    3.4mil? seems like the average Sydney pricing lol

    4
  • riddick @riddick

    I like the fact its a old Apple logo, back in the days when they were not Satan worshipers. :)

    If you LOVE wood, then this is certainly the place for you!

    0
    • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

      Hey now, that's really offensive.

      Just remember that when you say things like that you're talking about real people with families and dreams, and heck, there might even be people here in the comment section who identify as Satan worshippers and you're just blatantly stereotyping and discriminating against them by relating them to Apple.

      2
      • stormo @stormo

        Yeah none of the Satan worshippers I know would be caught dead associating with Apple.

        They're all Samsung users.

        1
      • djbear @djbear

        Can't tell if this comment is sarcasm or virtue signalling.

        -1
        • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

          Sarcasm? Never

          I’ll subvert expetations, use parody, sarcasm and paraprosdokians but I’ll never use sarcasm.

          2
        • AngoraFish @angorafish

          Here's your ready reckoner to help sorting this kind of thing out: If the comment is made by a SJW it's virtue signaling, if it's made by the alt-right it's using sarcasm effectively to fight the good fight against the oppressive forces of political correctness.

          0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au microsoft project-scarlett tag-xbox xbox-2020 xbox-series-x

It's Not Xbox Series X, It's Apparently Just Xbox

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles