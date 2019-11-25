Reports: Resident Evil 3 Remake Planned For 2020

A Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake is in the works from Capcom, according to two new reports. It will reportedly release in 2020.

Capcom released a remake of Resident Evil 2 this year, which was received warmly by fans of the franchise. Given how difficult it is to play Resident Evil 3 at the moment, fans have hoped for a remake of that game as well. According to a YouTube Channel called Spawn Wave, a remake of that game is not only currently in development, but on track for a 2020 release. The major European games outlet Eurogamer confirmed as much with their own sources, reporting this morning that they have also heard of this project.

Capcom has also been public about its desire to re-release more Resident Evil games.

I can’t play scary games because they spook me too much, but I look forward to watching over Heather’s shoulder as she plays this one. At least I definitely have enough time to re-up my anxiety meds before all my favourite Let’s Players start getting chased around by Nemesis.