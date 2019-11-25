Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Reports: Resident Evil 3 Remake Planned For 2020

A Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake is in the works from Capcom, according to two new reports. It will reportedly release in 2020.

Capcom released a remake of Resident Evil 2 this year, which was received warmly by fans of the franchise. Given how difficult it is to play Resident Evil 3 at the moment, fans have hoped for a remake of that game as well. According to a YouTube Channel called Spawn Wave, a remake of that game is not only currently in development, but on track for a 2020 release. The major European games outlet Eurogamer confirmed as much with their own sources, reporting this morning that they have also heard of this project.

Capcom has also been public about its desire to re-release more Resident Evil games.

I can’t play scary games because they spook me too much, but I look forward to watching over Heather’s shoulder as she plays this one. At least I definitely have enough time to re-up my anxiety meds before all my favourite Let’s Players start getting chased around by Nemesis.

Comments

  • PiratePete @piratepete

    RE3 may not be the best Resident Evil but its my favourite. I cant wait for this and I hope it has the Mercenaries stuff in it.

    2
    • Camm @camm

      My favourite too. Nemesis is going to be fucking terrifying, lol

      1
      • Weresmurf @weresmurf

        I remember always thinking I was safe, then hearing "STARRRRRRRRRRSSSSSSSSSS" and going "OH CRAP OH CRAP OH F***ING CRAP" lol

        1
        • Camm @camm

          Haha as a youngun I spent so much time humping the typewriter between the clock tower and and substation, lol

          2
  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    Very nice. If it's the same quality as 2, where it takes all the best elements, gets rid of the worst elements and adds in some extra great stuff, I'm all for it :)

    2
  • excelneko @excelneko

    Brilliant.

    I’m slightly worried that having Mr. X in the RE2make has diluted the impact Nemesis will have in 3

    That aside REmake RE4, Outbreak 1 & 2!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au microsoft project-scarlett tag-xbox xbox-2020 xbox-series-x

It's Not Xbox Series X, It's Apparently Just Xbox

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles