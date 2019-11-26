Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

scribbletaku can you guess the gameImage: Vanna O'Brien

We haven't done a scribble for a while due to a combination of factors. Let's rectify that.

Three cheers, firstly, to Vanna for the wonderful drawing. If you all don't guess this immediately I will be slightly disappointed, although her work is pretty on point that I think it's impossible not to.

The last game, incidentally, was Death Stranding, which os42 nailed on the spot. Kartanym's suggestion of Tiger Woods Presents: Pencil Evolution Pro 2019 was a good laugh, though.

Good luck!

Comments

  • merus @merus

    yeah okay it's Hollow Knight

    1
    • crowdedtrousers @crowdedtrousers

      I've never even played it, but I recognised the style (which looks fantastic). Probably should buy it, eh?

      0
      • merus @merus

        support your local games industry, and get one of the finest Metroidvanias ever made

        it's normally about AU$20, and even at full price it's a steal

        2
      • falkirion001 @falkirion001

        It's a fantastic game. Highly recommend getting a hold of it.

        0
      • nedrum @nedrum

        If you're on PC, it's included on the XBox Game Pass PC at the moment ($1 for the first month). I'm playing it at the moment and it's a blast!

        0
  • falkirion001 @falkirion001

    Since Merus already took Hollow Knight I'll go with Silksong. Support Team Cherry and our local devs!

    3
  • stormo @stormo

    Specifically, it's best girl Hornet from Hollow Knight.

    0
  • thefong @thefong

    Hollow Knight: Silksong? Cause it's all about Hornet then?

    0

