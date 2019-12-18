Borderlands 3 Comes To Stadia, But It's A Two Month Old Version

Borderlands 3 is out on Stadia today, but there’s one problem: it’s an older version of the game, which doesn’t include the latest updates.

“At launch, the Stadia version of the game will reflect all updates and fixes that were released through October 24,” Google said in a press release today. October 24 marked the release of Borderlands 3’s third patch which, among other changes to the game, added its Halloween-themed Bloody Harvest event. The game has received a number of hotfixes and additional patches since then, including ones that add entire new modes.

Most notably, the version of Borderlands 3 releasing on Stadia today is missing the “Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite” and level four Mayhem end-game activities added last month. That content update also fixed some annoying bugs, like one that was causing the game’s menus to feel extra sluggish, and added dedicated loot pools for bosses to make getting certain legendary guns easier.

Google says these features, as well as the game’s upcoming first campaign expansion “Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot,” are “expected to launch on Stadia in early 2020.” It’s not clear if, when those features arrive, Stadia’s Borderlands 3 will remain up-to-date with the console and PC versions of the game, or continue to lag behind.

In the meantime, Stadia players can enjoy shooting last month’s spooky skulls.